Big housing project proposed for farmland on Madison's North Side

The Annex Group will be applying for Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority tax credits, but no city or county funds, Huggins said. The developer was initially targeting units affordable to those making up to 60% the Dane County median income, or $43,680 for a family of three, but after recent discussions with WHEDA, it will be targeting a range, primarily 50% to 70% of median income, with the possibility of some units at 30%, or about $21,850 for a family of three, she said.

The final income range is a work in progress, she said.

The housing would be served by a mix of surface and underground garage parking. The site would get improved vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle connections; community spaces including a playground, community gardens and a community center with computer lab; gym and meeting space; connections to the local trail network and parks; and on-site bike storage.

The developer will partner with existing nonprofits to provide programming and support for residents, Huggins said.

Ald. Rebecca Kemble, 18th District, says she has concerns about stormwater drainage and traffic at the Annex Group site.