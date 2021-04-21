Beloit company reaches 'major milestone' in medical isotope production

Both are vying for a resurgent domestic production market of the time-sensitive isotopes after a severe shortage a decade ago brought to light the vulnerability of relying on imports from a few aging nuclear reactors.

“Given that this radioisotope decays away at 1% per hour, It’s kind of crazy making it thousands and thousands of miles away from the market you’re trying to serve,” Merrick said.

NorthStar is currently the only domestic producer of commercial Mo-99, which is manufactured at a research reactor in Columbia, Missouri.

Merrick said the Beloit facility will allow the company to become a major supplier of the isotope and potentially others that can be made with the same technology.

“This equipment is absolutely game-changing equipment for nuclear medicine,” Merrick said. “We can be far and away the most reliable supplier.”

The 125-kilowatt accelerators create a beam of electrons that can be focused on a quarter-sized disc of Mo-100 refined from molybdenum, a naturally occurring metal. Moving at just under the speed of light, those electrons knock off a neutron from the target material, which can then be dissolved into a sterile liquid that is injected into patients.