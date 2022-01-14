Belleville grocery store to become Piggly Wiggly

Belleville will soon be getting a remodeled grocery store while the new owners of the business are adding to their portfolio of Piggly Wiggly stores.

Tegan Counihan, Tanya Haessly and Bryce Haessly, owners of Piggly Wiggly grocery stores in Waunakee and Lodi, have purchased Burreson’s Foods on Belleville’s north side and will convert the store to a Piggly Wiggly, according to a press release.

Darin Burreson, however, will continue to own and operate Roy’s Market in New Glarus, a business founded in 1956 and which he purchased in 2016 from Jon and Judy Ziltner.

The Belleville store is scheduled to close in early February, when it will undergo remodeling before reopening on March 2. The store is the only grocery business in the community of 2,556 people.

“We hope to keep all current team members on, and hire lots of new team members,” the new ownership group said in a Facebook post. “We know it is an inconvenience to be closed for a short time, but we look forward to seeing some great changes and bringing you the best store possible.”