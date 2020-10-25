Basement barber perseveres through time, location and competition, but pandemic has brought biggest challenge

Hilldale has a reputation for its upscale retailers, trendy restaurants and an open-air concept that has done away with enclosed corridors and mall walkers.

But underneath Metcalfe’s Market — and worlds apart from women’s clothing store Anthropologie, home chef depot Sur La Table and the bowls of grain, pickled red onions and pulled pork offered up at Forage Kitchen — is a throwback that echoes the shopping center’s roots.

Hilldale Barber Shop is where clippers and combs rule the day, there are walk-ins instead of appointments and the owner began cutting hair just as the crew cut was on the verge of being ousted by shaggy mops.

And through the years, business has been solid for Ken Kleist, who has been manning his barber chair at Hilldale for 56 years.

Only in mid-March, the pandemic shook the U.S. economy. He closed the doors of the shop until July 1, but business is still down nearly 60% when compared to 2019. Many of Kleist’s customers work from home, some are no longer going to business meetings and others are retired and limiting their trips out of their homes and waiting longer in between cuts as a way to reduce the chance of exposure to COVID-19.