Bank executives say Wisconsin's economy should remain strong
0 comments

Bank executives say Wisconsin's economy should remain strong

  • 0
MANUFACTURING RECOGNIZED IN BEAVER DAM

Mayville Enginering Co. manager Matt Winter leads a tour Monday with state Workforce Development Secretary Caleb Frostman at the company's east-side Beaver Dam facility. Frostman is touring the state as part of Manufacturing Month in Wisconsin.

 Aaron Holbrook

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin's economy should remain in good shape and a solid year of lending is expected in 2020, according to a survey of state bank executives.

The poll by the Wisconsin Bankers Association shows that 95 percent of the bankers rated the economy as good or excellent, the Journal Sentinel reported. The remaining 5% of the 83 respondents rated the outlook as fair and none of them consider the economy to be poor.

Nearly three of four bankers expect the economy to stay the same in the next six months and about one in four expect it to grow. About 5% of those surveyed expect the financial conditions to weaken.

Low unemployment and interest rates, strong manufacturing, a diverse economic base and robust consumer confidence were among factors cited by the bankers for the upbeat outlook, the survey said.

“As predicted in our last survey, 2019 was a strong year for Wisconsin’s economy and lending activity. It’s very encouraging to see most bankers believe 2020 will continue that positive trend,” said Rose Oswald Poels, president and chief executive of the Wisconsin Bankers Association.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics