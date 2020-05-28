Backlog of Wisconsin's unemployment claims expected to continue for months

It could be as late as October before the state catches up with a backlog of unpaid unemployment claims, which surpassed 700,000 this week, state officials said Wednesday.

Speaking at a Senate committee meeting, Department of Workforce Development Secretary Caleb Frostman said staffing needs and an antiquated unemployment program have been the biggest bottlenecks when it comes to processing the crush of claims arising from the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Frostman said the department may not catch up with the backlog until sometime between mid-August and early October, depending on staffing levels.

Before the pandemic, the department handled about 40,000 initial claims per week, but the number of weekly claims skyrocketed to more than 300,000 after many businesses shut down or limited their services.

“No administration has ever faced anything like that before,” said Mark Reihl, DWD unemployment division administrator. “We have done everything possible as quickly as possible to bring as many people on as we could ... Frankly, I think we have done a great job in this period of time. Is it as good as we would like? Certainly not.”