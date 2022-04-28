B-Side Records to move but stay on State Street; Sugar Shack Records closes but former employee acquires remaining inventory for new shop

Steve Manley is bullish on vinyl and the Downtown but has no confidence the city will reject a plan to level his building to make way for a mixed use development that includes retail and apartments.

He sees what’s happening a half block away where buildings that once housed Community Pharmacy, Room of One’s Own Book Store, Casa de Lara restaurant and Red Rock Saloon are being leveled to make way for a $100 million project from a Chicago-based development company.

That’s why Manley, who has worked at B-Side Records on State Street since 1983 and has owned the business in 570 square feet of leased space near Lisa Link Peace Park since 2007, is on the move.

Manley, 65, has signed a five year lease on a 1,200-square-foot space at 514 State St. that is currently home to a tattoo shop. It not only doubles his space, provides more room for customers and offers up valuable storage, but insures that vinyl still has a place in the city’s downtown after almost perishing due to compact discs, iTunes, You Tube and rising rents.

Young listeners, including the thousands that attend UW-Madison, are among some of Manley’s biggest customers, which is why he wants to remain on State Street and not relocate to a spot outside of the Downtown that would come with cheaper rent.

“They want a real-world experience away from the screen,” Manley said of his young customers. “There’s a lot of foot traffic and students are our key demographic for us now. That wasn’t the case 20 years ago.”

According to industry data, vinyl album sales in the U.S. grew in 2021 for the 16th consecutive year as LP sales jumped by more than 50 percent in 2021, surpassing both digital and CD album sales. LPs also accounted for 38 percent of album sales in the country as 41.7 million LPs were sold, up more than 45-fold compared to 2006 when the vinyl comeback began.

But B-Side, which opened in 1983, isn’t the only record shop undergoing change in Madison.

Over on the East Side, Sugar Shack Records, 2301 Atwood Ave., had its last day of brick and mortar sales last weekend.

Gary John Feest, who has owned the used record store for 41 years, will continue internet sales of albums but what he didn't claim from his inventory for his on-line business have been moved to a warehouse. The estimated 15,000 titles, which includes 45s, 78s, VHS tapes, compact discs and even cassette tapes, ultimately will end up in a basement space at 2565 East Johnson St. where former employee Maggie Denman plans to open Boneset Records.

Feest, 69, said didn’t have the energy to move his shop to a seventh location and gifted to Denman his remaining inventory, shelving and record bins in exchange for her cleaning out the Atwood Avenue store. However, Feest has kept his collection of beer memorabilia that includes vintage signs, cans and a shelf full of glass mugs.

“I don’t need any records for my own collection. I gave that up years ago,” Feest said as he worked his way Monday through the “S” bin in the rock section of the store. “I’m ready to give it up but people are going crazy for vinyl. I think Maggie will do fine.”

Denman declined to be interviewed for this story but according to her Instagram account describes her future business as "a small independent music shop that will open sometime this summer," according to an April 19 post. Denman told Andy Moore in a recently published piece in the on-line music and entertainment publication ToneMadison that she considers her East Johnson Street space to be a temporary home as she seeks a more suitable location.

"I think it's a lot of people's dream to own a record store and I'm one of those people," said Denman, whose stints have including playing bass in the band Proud Parents and booking bands for Frank Productions. "Record stores are my happy place and I want to share that with my family, friends and community."

Feest’s last day of business at his brick and mortar location was on Record Store Day on April 23 and resulted in the most sales in the history of the store.

The historic building where Sugar Shack spent its final 19 years is about to be sold and dates to at least 1900 when it was home to E.J. Erbe's Grocery. Its next tenant will be a local business, too. The owners of Table Wine, who in late 2015 opened a 1,700-square-foot wine shop at 2040 Atwood Ave., plan to occupy the space, which will likely take months to remodel and not include posters of the Clash, Beatles, Grateful Dead, Patti Smith and the Billboard Hot 100 from the week of Feb. 2, 1991.

Feest grew up in Milwaukee and in 1975 came to Madison where he lived above Portabella restaurant and shopped at Wazoo Records and Rave Up, both Downtown used record stores. The shops inspired him to open Sugar Shack on Monroe Street in 1981 before spending eight years at West Gorham Street and University Avenue and then two years at 125 West Mifflin Street. The store spent nearly 12 years on State Street in two locations before closing for a few months and reopening on Atwood Avenue in October 2003.

"It's definitely weird and it's exhausting and that's why I'm looking forward to May when I can relax a little bit," Feest said when asked about his retirement. "It's been a little hectic these last few weeks."

Madison has been a city that over the years has been dotted with music shops like Record Town, Discount Records, Paradise Records, Slatewood, Penny Lane, Galaxy of Sound and Ear Wax. There have been national chains like Sam Goody and Musicland while Oshkosh based The Exclusive Company once had stores in Madison. Its State Street shop closed in 2012 and its store on Mineral Point Road shuttered in 2009.

On April 7, the Exclusive Company, once a powerhouse with record stores around the state, announced it would close its remaining stores in Green Bay, Appleton, Oshkosh, Milwaukee and Greenfield. The announcement came after the chain's founder, James "Mr. G" Giombetti, who opened his first store in 1956, died unexpectedly in November.

"With the passing of Mr. G, we have lost not only the “voice” of The Exclusive Company but its very soul," the company posted on it website. "Mr. G was The Exclusive Company and The Exclusive Company was Mr. G. Sadly and simply, The Exclusive Company cannot, and should not, go on one without the other."

Other changes on the Madison music shop scene include the abrupt closing in 2017 of Resale Records after owner Eric Teisberg, who ran the shop for nearly 40 years out of a dilapidated building with dirt floors at 2401 Commercial Avenue, died unexpectedly after collapsing while leaving the nearby Tip-Top Tavern. Earlier that year, Dave Zero, who has owned MadCity Music Exchange since 2007, moved the business to 2023 Atwood Ave. after years at 600 Williamson St.

In March, Strictly Discs, 1900 Monroe St., celebrated 33 years in business while JiggyJamz, which caters to more of the Hip-Hop and electronic music crowd, anchors a suite at 1734 Fordem Ave.

Back at B-Side Records on State Street, Manley has recovered recovered form a horrific bike crash in 2016 and now rides a blue recumbent trike to work from his home on Madison's East Side. A crowdfunding campaign, launched without his knowledge, raised $25,000 and was used to pay for staffing while Manley, the main employee of the shop, recovered from his injuries.

In the mid 2000s, Manley nearly closed his shop due to a lack of business as more people gravitated toward digital options. Only now, thanks to the resurgence of vinyl and his love of music, he's eager for the move and looking forward to the next five years.

"It seemed to be doomed," Manley said. "It went from really bad to really good. I can even pay my rent."

