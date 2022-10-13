B-Side Records moved 5,000 albums and a neon sign - carefully - to its new State Street location

B-Side Records' new location will be familiar to customers.

It begins with the nearly 5,000 vinyl albums and compact discs that late last month made the one block move to 514 State St. The wooden display bins were put on casters and rolled down the street, the vintage posters of Husker Du, The English Beat and John Coltrane decorate the walls and the more than 40-year-old B&W speakers continue to add ambience to the shop, that on this day included the sounds of Eerie Wanda, the indie pop solo project by the Dutch–Croatian singer-songwriter Marina Tadic.

The most delicate move involved the blue neon sign that has been in the store's front window since it opened in 1982 at 436 State St. It survived the trek to a space that is more than twice the size of the old shop, has better lighting, ample storage, wider aisles, more record bins and even a kitchenette in the back.

"It's a major upgrade in every way," said Steve Manley, who has worked at the business since 1983 and purchased the shop in 2007. "Everything's a little bit different now but it's pretty much the same."

New LED lighting has been added to the 1,200-square-foot space and track lighting is on the way. The sign on the front outdoor awning still reads "Campus Ink," the tattoo shop that had called the space home prior to the arrival of B-Side, while the next door neighbor is once again Freedom Skate Shop. The skateboard shop made the move in March from its former location next to the old B-Side to its new digs a block away.

CurderBurger coming back to Culver’s one year after frenzy Missed the Culver's CurderBurger that lasted about two hours last year at participating restaurants?

Both businesses relocated after a plan to remove their buildings to make way for a mixed use development with apartments and retail was proposed. It's become a common occurrence in the city's Downtown where land values have skyrocketed and the demand for housing continues to rise. Fortunately for music and skateboard fans, both B-Side Records and Freedom Skate Shop have chosen to remain Downtown, despite the higher rents, in order to make their offerings more accessible for the UW-Madison students who swarm State Street on a daily basis.

And it was Geoff Kopski, owner of the Skate Shop, who lent a hand in some of the remodeling efforts that included removing a wall near the front of the store and adding birch covering to the front counter.

"He's just the best neighbor you would ever want," Manley said. "He's just a great guy."

Industry rebound

For Manley, 65, he never envisioned his shop moving. In fact, he thought it was doomed 15 years ago before sales started to rebound, despite the growth of streaming services, YouTube and iTunes.

According to industry data, vinyl album sales in the U.S. grew in 2021 for the 16th consecutive year as LP sales jumped by more than 50% in 2021, surpassing both digital and CD album sales. LPs also accounted for 38% of album sales in the country as 41.7 million LPs were sold, up more than 45-fold compared with 2006, when the vinyl comeback began as younger listeners started buying vinyl.

"We signed a five-year lease and that's my commitment," Manley said. "I'll be 70 by the time the lease is up and then I'll decide if I want to keep doing it or slowly back away. I feel like, unless something disastrously happens with the economy or some other thing, I think we'll be OK because the record business is a lot more secure than it was 15 or 20 years ago when it was actually pretty bad."

The move to the space, a one-story building constructed in 1925, is also a homecoming of sorts for Manley. He worked in the building from 1977 to 1983 when it was a Suburpia sandwich shop. Manley was a student at UW-Madison for much of that stint but when the record shop down the street, where he was a frequent customer was looking for help, Manley applied and got the job.

The record store is far from the oldest business on State Street. Those honors go to places like University Book Store, founded in 1894, the Orpheum Theater (1926), Goodman's Jewelers (1933), Badger Liquor Shop (either 1935 or 1937) and Paul's Book Store (1954). But Manley's persistence and business acumen has made him one of the deans of retailing on a street that continues to evolve.

"This is my second and last job in Madison," Manley said. "It's personally a cool thing to come back here. I enjoyed it then as there were great people right here in this very room."