Automation helps keeps factories running amid COVID-19 social distancing

Robots aren’t really taking away jobs, manufacturers say. They’re just doing the work that no one else will do.
From simple labeling machines to complex robots that can deftly make a part or product from base materials to completion, automation has become a major part of Wisconsin’s manufacturing landscape. Reports throughout the years have warned of an upcoming employment crisis as more and more jobs are taken over by machines, but for some Wisconsin manufacturers, the machines just took the jobs humans wouldn’t.
“That gap in workers is one of the big things that started to drive automation,” said Christian Herrild, director of growth strategies at Baraboo-based Teel Plastics.
And that gap isn’t likely to shrink, as data projections show the retiree population growing without many more working-age people to replace them in Wisconsin, according to a 2019 analysis from the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
It’s not just a Wisconsin problem either. Deloitte and the Manufacturing Institute estimate that 4.6 million manufacturing jobs will become available through 2028, but 2.4 million will remain vacant due to a shortage of skilled workers unless there are significant resources put into training programs.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the economy, some manufacturers are thankful they started automating their facilities years ago, allowing workers to social distance while on factory floors.
“Automation is even more critical now,” EVCO Plastics corporate automation manager Bernie Degenhardt said. “We’ve always had a labor problem; now we have a COVID problem.”
The goal for EVCO, based in DeForest, isn’t simply to remove workers from the production floor but instead to make their time there more efficient. Robots can handle simple, repetitive tasks such as labeling, boxing or moving a part from one machine to another while humans do the work that is more complex or more costly to automate.
EVCO uses assistant robots as well, often called cobots — short for collaborative robots. The workers are trained on the job to work with the machines, which are outfitted with multiple sensors to prevent injury and can be easily assigned tasks by an employee with a tablet computer. One operator can monitor several production activities or lines with that type of automation instead of performing one repetitive task each day.
Automation also allowed some companies to avoid laying off workers while production and sales were down earlier this year due to the pandemic.
Production at Plastic Components Inc., in Germantown, was far from steady this year. Some factory floor workers may have been laid off during the drop in sales and production in April and May, but PCI has automated so much of its production that the company didn’t need to let people go.
“What COVID has done is give us a confirmation that what we’ve done was a good strategic avenue,” senior manager Gene Mussel said. “If we focus on automation, we can double or triple our sales from the low month to our top month (of the year) without having to triple the staff.”
Complex tasks left to humans
PCI has long been pushing automation, Mussel said. One of its facilities can run 24 hours a day despite only being staffed for its first shift.
Called a “lights out” facility in the industry, workers can check on the machines once a day and leave them to work through the night.
While there isn’t much human activity on the factory floors, workers do more behind-the-scenes work.
“We have a strong commitment to not having operators at the machine, but focused on technical staff that supports the automation and the equipment to run as effectively as possible,” Mussel said.
Because of the automation used in factories, computer programmers and engineers are now needed on site, expanding the technical jobs that need to be filled in the manufacturing industry.
EVCO makes most of its automation systems itself with employees designing, building, programming and maintaining the company’s robots. Even robots the company purchases are usually customized or reprogrammed.
Having employees on site with in-depth knowledge of automation is important for companies like EVCO, Degenhardt said, because the machines need to be reprogrammed every time an order for a new part or product comes in. EVCO makes plastics that range from large machine parts to small medical supplies, so the company has to regularly program new jobs for the robots.
“We’re always kind of recreating the wheel every job,” Bernie Degenhardt said.
Unemployment concerns
A November 2019 report from the Brookings Institution listed manufacturing employees, particularly in automotive and textile industries, among the most likely to lose their jobs to automation and artificial intelligence as those technologies improve.
Wisconsin is one of the states most likely to be affected by the rise in automation and machine learning due in part to the large presence of manufacturing here, the report found. Urban areas or businesses near cities, including Madison, Milwaukee and Green Bay, are more likely to have industries disturbed by automation because they are more likely to gain access to new technology compared to smaller and more rural communities.
Brookings’ experts don’t expect AI will just be changing the workplaces of blue-collar workers, though. Artificial intelligence can also be used to complete the tasks of well-paid, white-collar workers as computers become able to collect information, identify trends and analyze data on their own.
“Given that, society should get ready for very different patterns of impact than those that accompanied the broad adoption of robotics and software,” the report said. “While the last waves of automation led to increases of inequality and wage polarization, it’s not clear that AI will have the same effects.”
Even so, another Brookings report quells some concerns by finding that automating part of a company’s work did not lead immediately to mass layoffs, though increasing automation across industries could lead to more job transitions and create the need for more training.
Contrasting view
Not all manufacturers are jumping at the chance to automate.
Attwill Medical Solutions, in Lodi, tries to maintain workers in most of the manufacturing process, co-founder and chief operating officer Attilio Di Fiore said. He said keeping the hands-on approach helps the company develop new processes or make existing ones more efficient.
That doesn’t mean Attwill employees are doing everything by hand. The company does automate some processes such as labeling and scanning. And because of the dearth of factory workers, some other processes have been automated.
“My first thought isn’t, ‘I need to go build a machine that does this,’” Di Fiore said. “My first thought is, ‘I need people.’”
Skilled worker shortage
The need for entry-level employees and skilled employees still far outweighs the number of workers applying or available for manufacturing jobs.
Places like EVCO, Teel and PCI are regularly hiring for multiple employment levels but finding little interest. But along with filling some jobs with robots, they are also looking at new ways to recruit. Many manufacturers also offer onsite training to boost careers and get workers the skills they need.
Mussel said he would like to see more support for these types of manufacturing jobs in technical colleges or even high schools, especially since students can make a career out of high school if they aren’t interested in a college degree.
And the work with robots is a lot more interesting than many students think, Mussel said.
“It’s just not the manufacturing that your parents and grandparents performed in Wisconsin,” Mussel said.
Fave 5: Business reporter Shelley K. Mesch reflects on 2020 coverage
I expected this year to write about mostly about local startups, high-tech companies and venture capital investments. While I got to do some of that, much of my work load has been taken over by the effects of COVID-19 on the economy.
It's been a year of a lot of unknowns and a lot of fears in the business world. Owners and managers worried about keeping revenue up and maintaining a safe environment for employees. Many of them wondered how long they could stay open, and quite a few of them decided to make the hard choice and close their doors.
But there have been some bright spots. Early on, manufacturers around Wisconsin and even nationwide stepped up to meet the needs of medical professionals battling the virus face-to-face. Distillers made hand sanitizer, manufacturers started producing personal protective equipment and design engineers made plans for face shields available for free. Many of Dane County's health-related companies also joined the fight, including Promega and Catalent ramping up production on components for tests and treatments, Exact Sciences using its labs to run COVID-19 tests and Epic Systems developing software to track cases.
I did also take some time to write about my favorite, money-grubbing tanuki from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the runaway hit video game.
Working from my makeshift home office can be difficult, but I'm glad I get to do this work reporting on Wisconsin and its businesses. There are plenty of political arguments about what COVID-19 is doing to business, but I am here to take out those politics and share with readers what the companies and their employees are actually experiencing. I hope that in a few months I will be telling you how businesses and the local economy are recovering from the pandemic.
If you want to read my other stories, you can find them here.
I wrote a few stories about the coronavirus before, but reporting on the retail angle showed how harmful the pandemic would be.
Early on, it seemed every business was changing operations to help fight the spread of COVID-19.
As an avid Nintendo fan, I couldn't pass up the opportunity to write about the cultural phenomenon of Animal Crossing.
Unfortunately, one of the more complicated, potentially long-lasting impacts on the economy could be women's advancement.
I decided to take a look at corporate charitable donations and found a fear among nonprofits that funding will run out.
