One of the major charitable clothing sales of the year is set for this weekend.
Attic Angel Association will host its Gently Used and New Clothing Sale on Friday and Saturday at its offices at the corner Old Sauk and Junction roads on Madison’s Far West Side.
The sale, which benefits Dane County families with children up to age 13 experiencing stress and trauma, will feature new and gently worn designer-label jackets, sports and cruise wear, dress for success suits, cocktail and formal gowns and coats. Friday’s sale is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with Saturday’s sale scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with most merchandise that day reduced to 50% off.
Clothing, which includes designer labels like Joseph Ribkoff, Lululemon, Calvin Klein, St. John and Jones of New York, comes from the closets of Attic Angel volunteers, staff and friends. New clothing for the sale is being donated by local boutique clothing shops, including Terese Zache, Mainstream Boutique and Chauette.
The association’s Holidays Galore & More Sale is scheduled for Nov. 1 and 2 at the association’s headquarters at 640 Junction Road. It features Christmas and other holiday decorations, homemade baked goods, handcrafted items and gently used designer holiday-themed clothing and jewelry.
Attic Angel Association, a nonprofit celebrating 130 years, consists of more than 500 volunteers. Since 1983, the association has gifted $7.25 million in grants to more than 150 Dane county nonprofits. For information: 662-8900 or www.atticangel.org.