The Attic Angel Holidays Galore & More Sale is set for Friday and Saturday.
The event, held at the Attic Angel Association at the corner of Old Sauk and Junction roads on Madison's Far West Side, features a wide assortment of table decorations like candles, centerpieces and other items that help celebrate fall, Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas and New Years Eve. The sale also includes hundreds of resale items including festive women's holiday clothing, glassware, ornaments, jars and platters along with Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers ware and homemade pies, fudge, cookies and pastries.
Proceeds from the sale are used to support mental health programs for Dane County school-aged youth. In the last year Attic Angel has awarded $200,092 to 12 area agencies.
Friday's sale is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with Saturday's sales scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with items sold at half price from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information about the sale or the nonprofit Attic Angel Association, which includes more than 500 Attic Angel volunteers, call 608-662-8900 or go to www.atticangel.org.