One of the biggest non-profit clothing sales of the year will be held later this week.
Attic Angel Association will holds its annual Classic Clothing Sale on Friday and Saturday in the organization's headquarters at 640 Junction Rd., which is at the corner of Old Sauk Road.
The event benefits Dane County youth needing mental health services and will include new and gently worn designer-label jackets, sports and cruise wear, dress for success suits, coats and cocktail and formal gowns. Sizes range from petite through extra large and include designer labels like Joseph Ribkoff, Lululemon, Calvin Klein, St. John, Jones of New York and Carlisle.
The sale will be held Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the items listed at half-price on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Attic Angel, with more than 500 volunteers, has awarded $200,092 to twelve area agencies over the past year to provide mental health services to youth in Madison, Verona, Middleton, Mount Horeb, Sun Prairie and Oregon schools. Grants with a mental health focus will again be awarded after the 2018 signature fundraising is complete. The association's Holidays Galore & More Sale is scheduled for Nov. 9 and 10.
For more information go to www.atticangel.org or call 608-662-8900.