At Seahorse Healing, Nelle Rogers and Magic harness horse power

Nelle Rogers was just 7 years old when she first discovered that horses could heal. She’d started taking riding lessons at the horse farm across the street from her childhood home in Barrington, Illinois, right around the same time that her parents started to fight regularly. As her parents moved toward divorce, she was eager to make herself scarce at home. So she’d pack a lunch, heading out at sunrise and returning at sundown.

“I'd ride my little bike across the street and disappear at the barn all day long in the summer as often as possible,” Rogers said. There, in the barns and in the saddle, she found peace.

It wouldn’t be the last time that horses would help her through a trying transition. Decades later, when after years of waiting tables she’d gone back to school to be a teacher only to realize that she didn’t want to spend her career in the classroom, horses again offered an escape. She discovered the field of equine-assisted therapy, where she could work with children with special needs in an environment she loved.