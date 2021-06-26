At Petphoria, Grace Wang and Beni make dog treats a rewarding business

Grace Wang, a 2012 Memorial High School grad, was living her California dream when she decided last year to move back in with her parents.

Eight years earlier, she’d moved out to Los Angeles to attend the Fashion Institute of Design and Marketing and later landed a retail marketing job with entertainment company Live Nation. But, inspired by her parents, who owned a Cold Stone Creamery where she worked as a teen, she’d long dreamed of starting her own business.

So, around this time last year, she quit her job and traded her L.A. apartment for her parents’ basement, knowing she’d need to save every dollar she could for her new endeavor.

“I made that leap, which is probably the scariest thing I've ever done,” Wang said.

But she didn’t leap alone. Joining her on the journey was Beni, the 7-year-old Yorkie that a friend had given her when he was so small he fit in her palm. For years, Beni had been her constant companion, helping her cope with anxiety and ADHD. Now, he would be the inspiration for her company-to-be: a luxury dog treat business called Petphoria.