At Madison's Barrio Dance, AJ Juarez is creating a dance community one class at a time

“Man, I'm proud of this space. I'm proud of the people that come here,” he said.

Now, he’s looking toward a bigger goal: Working with other studio owners to put Madison on the map as a place where aspiring professional dancers can develop their skills. “They don't have to go to L.A.. They don’t have to go to New York. (We can) provide excellent training here.

“Then they can go out there to L.A., New York, overseas and be able to say, “Yeah, I trained in Madison and now I'm able to work in the industry.’”

The four questions

What are the most important values driving your work?

Passion. In the States, a lot of young people (think) we have to do things in a certain way because our parents did it this way. Society tells you that after school, you go to college, and after college, you get a job. To me, if you're passionate about any art, I think it's something that you have to explore and believe in and work hard. So that's what drives me to motivate people to understand that you can do this, you can have a passion, be happy with that and make a living out of that.