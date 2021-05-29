At Madison's Barrio Dance, AJ Juarez is creating a dance community one class at a time

Watching AJ Juarez’s tight hip hop footwork at his Barrio Dance studio in downtown Madison, it would be hard to guess that he got his first break as a teenage ballroom dancer.
At 17, the Buenos Aires native showed such talent with cha cha and salsa that his teacher offered him a scholarship to train in ballet and contemporary dance at her studio. Soon he won a full scholarship to study musical theater at the prestigious Fundación Julio Bocca, studying under famed Argentine ballet dancer for which the school is named.
From there, his prowess at dancing and singing took him to Avenida Corrientes — Argentina’s equivalent of Broadway — then on London tours and years of cruise ship stints. But when he moved to Madison in 2012, following a girlfriend he’d met in London, the then-31-year-old discovered there was nowhere for him to train.
“There were a lot of places to train for teenagers,” Juarez said. But “as a college student or as an adult, there was zero place in Madison to go and dance.”
He made it his mission to one day start a Madison studio that could welcome a wide range of people to drop in and learn to dance, without the need to commit to months of classes. For years, as he taught in the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s dance department and at studios in Madison, Chicago and Milwaukee, he quietly planned for his studio-to-be.
“I didn't want to jump right away into it. I did want to study the people here, and what Madison needs, so I could bring a solution,” Juarez said. “Fast forward seven years, and I was able to do that.”
In October 2019, he opened his drop-in urban dance studio at the corner of Lake Street and University Avenue, offering classes in styles ranging from heels and hip hop to contemporary and jazz.
He named it Barrio Dance for the barrio, or neighborhood, where he grew up. It was the sort of place where neighbors regularly visited each other for tea or coffee in the early evening.
“I want to have that sense of community in my studio, where people can just come — you don’t have to be part of it,” Juarez said. “It means more than ‘neighborhood.’ It means togetherness. It means we belong together, it means, ‘If you can’t, I'm there for you.’ It’s helping to elevate each other.”
As far as he knows, it’s the only studio in town where dance enthusiasts can take individual classes, the way one might take a drop-in yoga class. Each instructor teaches the same routine for multiple classes, allowing returning students to continue improving their technique while new students start from scratch. Classes are taught by a mix of local instructors and visiting dancers from across the country. Juarez said he especially likes to showcase Midwest talent.
The studio was open just six months before the coronavirus pandemic seized the city, shutting the studio down for three months. Juarez kept the studio afloat with money he’d set aside for business emergencies, and he moved classes online.
But being alone in the studio teaching through a screen was a big adjustment. “You have this big room and it's just empty,” Juarez said. “Classes here, we’re all about the experience. We share the energy with people, and people bring energy. It's like an exchange. And we were not able to do that, so that was the hardest part.”
When the studio reopened in July, Juarez kept reminding himself and his students not to take their time together for granted.
“Let's embrace this, let’s share the energy,” he told them. It’s in those kinds of moments, he said, when “you realize that this could be taken away at any time.”
But today, business is growing. The studio currently employs seven teachers, offering classes 16 times a week. Juarez has even added programs for kids, including Lil Barrio Dance Factory, an 8-week training program for hip hop dancers ages 9 to 13. With his staff vaccinated and public health restrictions set to end on Jun. 2, Juarez is excited about the future of the studio.
“Man, I'm proud of this space. I'm proud of the people that come here,” he said.
Now, he’s looking toward a bigger goal: Working with other studio owners to put Madison on the map as a place where aspiring professional dancers can develop their skills. “They don't have to go to L.A.. They don’t have to go to New York. (We can) provide excellent training here.
“Then they can go out there to L.A., New York, overseas and be able to say, “Yeah, I trained in Madison and now I'm able to work in the industry.’”
The four questions
What are the most important values driving your work?
Passion. In the States, a lot of young people (think) we have to do things in a certain way because our parents did it this way. Society tells you that after school, you go to college, and after college, you get a job. To me, if you're passionate about any art, I think it's something that you have to explore and believe in and work hard. So that's what drives me to motivate people to understand that you can do this, you can have a passion, be happy with that and make a living out of that.
How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?
I feel like I have a lot of work to do, and I'm doing it. I’m connecting with a lot of people to help me out in building this (dance) community. It will take a few years, but I'm confident that all the hard work will pay off and I will see, in the future, the community grow.
What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?
Get as much information as you can, (but) also be a doer. I kept (delaying) this project, like, “I'm going to study one more and get more insight,” but I feel like we’re never ready until we commit and we take action. The other thing is to be reflective: What did I do good? What am I missing? How can I be better? Have those checkups every two to three months.
Are you hiring?
We’re always seeking new teachers. I want to give a lot of opportunities. I have a lot of young teachers here, and I give them feedback so they can keep growing and be the best that they can.
