At Madison Chamber's IceBreaker, speakers emphasize building an inclusive economy

How to build a more inclusive economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic was the focus of speakers at the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 IceBreaker luncheon on Wednesday.

The roster of speech-givers included Maggie Anderson, CEO of advocacy nonprofit The Empowerment Experiment Foundation, and UW-Madison researcher Alondra Fernandez.

During her keynote talk, Anderson, of Oak Park, Illinois, said she poured $94,000 into Black-owned businesses over the course of a yearlong experiment that begun in 2009. Her desire was to raise awareness about the economic struggles the minority group faces in comparison to their white counterparts.

She also opened up about her cancer diagnosis and treatments, ending her speech by taking off the wig she was wearing, saying, "I've shown you my strength ... now you show me yours."

Anderson authored “Our Black Year: One Family’s Quest to Buy Black in America’s Racially Divided Economy.” In 2020, she launched a movement to reclaim the Black hair care industry.

Fernandez, who plans to attend medical school, is a participant in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, having been brought from Mexico to the United States by her family before age 4.

The eighth annual event sold out in record time, chamber president Zach Brandon said during his opening remarks at the Kohl Center sports venue Downtown. Just weeks after going on sale, 775 members of Madison’s business community were slated to attend the event, which was last held in-person three years ago.

“Today, we center on the word ‘recalibrate,’” Brandon said, defining it as the act of reprioritizing and “casting a new lens” on local business challenges.

Anderson said that while her project made national headlines, she received death threats, hate mail and was called derogatory names. Her children also participated in the experiment — they only ate food from Black-owned grocery stores and bought goods from Black-owned specialty shops.

But sometimes it took a while to find the products Anderson’s family wanted — there were many “food and retail deserts,” she said. A majority of the Black-owned businesses Anderson supported overall have since closed, she said.

‘I belong here’

With that, the chamber praised several developments on the South Side that promote Black-owned businesses — specifically the Urban League of Greater Madison’s planned Black Business Hub and the coming Center for Black Excellence and Culture.

In her speech, Fernandez reflected on how her status as a temporary citizen of the U.S. made her feel different from her siblings and peers, especially when applying to college and pursuing her career in biology.

“I am a Wisconsinite,” she said. “I want there to be a spot for me and others like me. I am here because my parents had a dream, and I am a Dreamer. I could scale back on my dreams, but why should I? I belong here. My status may be temporary, but I want my impact to be permanent.”

Website planned

The chamber also touted a website it is building called Dije — both Spanish for “I said” and standing for “Diversity, Inclusion, Justice and Equity.” The site is expected to fully launch in May.

A partnership with application designer Earthling Interactive, with several of the region’s CEOs involved, Dije will allow the chamber to visualize and track local hiring and supply chain data. The ultimate goal is attracting and retaining a more diverse workforce.

Some 50 businesses have already said they would release data once the website goes live, the chamber said.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.