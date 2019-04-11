Just over a year after Sam's Club closed its doors on the Far West Side, the building has been remodeled and revived into a massive home interior store.

The 106,000-square-foot At Home store is one of 188 stores in 38 states for the publicly traded company based in Plano, Texas. The company, formerly known as Garden Ridge, rebranded itself in 2014 as At Home and touts that each of its stores offers up 50,000 items in a wide range of prices and styles.

Patio furniture and outdoor decorations were being prominently featured Wednesday at the Madison store, 7050 Watts Rd. The store also has large selections of furniture, bedding, lighting, mirrors, throw pillows, art and housewares like glassware, coffee cups, kitchen gadgets, plates and serving dishes.

In its most recent fiscal year, At Home, reported that net sales increased by 23% and comparable store sales were up 2.7% but the company missed its fourth quarter earnings forecast. Reuters reported this month that At Home may be entertaining potential buyers as its stock price has plunged to just over $20 after peaking at $40.45 on July 2, 2018.

The company has said it favors using available retail space and opened 31 stores last year but some were built from the ground up due to a lack of . The company also has Wisconsin stores in the Milwaukee suburbs of Greenfield and Wauwatosa, and has a long-term goal of 600 stores nationwide, the company reported in its earnings's report.

The Sam's Club was one of 63 stores closed by the company in January 2018 and is located across the parking lot from a Walmart, which remains open. The two stores were built in 1988 in what was then a $20 million development. Shortly after the announcement to close the Sam's Club, the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County asked Walmart to donate the building so it could be converted into a sports complex and job-training center, but Walmart declined.