Assisted living facility on Madison's North Side changes ownership
Elderly hand in health-care-worker hand
Contributed

A Tennessee-based senior living company acquired an assisted living and memory care facility on Madison's North Side.

Wickshire Senior Living is now the owner of the 62-unit facility at 1601 Wheeler Road, which was formerly owned by Elmcroft, Wickshire announced.

Wickshire will add its Wise & Well programming to the facility and will renovate areas throughout the community, including in the lobby, resident rooms and activity areas.

"Our focus on trust, compassion and respect creates a dynamic community that serves one another," chief operating officer Staci Lynn said. "We believe in a relationship-centered approach to senior living and look forward to bringing that to life in Madison.”

