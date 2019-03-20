Janesville is getting a new furniture store.

Boston FAM, a Stevens Point-based company, has announced that it will open in mid May a 30,000-square-foor Ashley HomeStore at 2600 Humes Rd. near the intersection of Highway 14 and Interstate 39-90.

The store will feature a wide range of Ashley furniture, a mattress gallery and an Ashley Furniture Outlet, a new concept store introduced by Ashley this year.

"Our mission as a company is to improve the quality of people’s lives by making amazing rooms together," said Bill Fonti, Boston FAM's president and CEO. "We cannot wait to open the doors in Janesville and get to work doing just that."

The store will be owned by Boston FAM, a family and, since January, an employee owned retailer. Boston FAM operates all Furniture & ApplianceMart locations throughout the state and Ashley HomeStores in Madison, Appleton, Green Bay, Greenfield, Pewaukee, Richfield, Stevens Point and Marshfield.

An Ashley HomeStore is scheduled to open March 31 in Kenosha while the Janesville store will become the company's 16th overall furniture store location.

Boston FAM's presence has already been made in Madison. In 2014, the company, then known as Boston Inc., purchased the Ashley Furniture HomeStore at 2302 E. Springs Drive near East Towne Mall. In 2015, the company spent $2.5 million to convert and rebrand the 150,000-square-foot former American TV & Appliance store on the Beltline into a superstore that houses a Furniture & ApplianceMart, Ashley Furniture HomeStore and Ashley Sleep Mattress Store.