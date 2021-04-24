As pandemic recedes, health clubs struggle with member comfort

When state and local public health orders forced businesses to close in March 2020, Dustin Maher quickly transformed his West Side Madison gym into a video studio, streaming guided workouts that his members could do from the safety of their basements and garages.
After restrictions began to loosen in May, Maher reopened the gym to small groups of masked members. He offered outdoor classes in the building’s parking lot and at Elver Park.
But nearly one year later, Maher said he’s lost about half his members, and fewer than 10% of his clients have come back to the gym.
“If we didn’t have online (classes), they would have quit,” Maher said.
Maher’s experience with the Transformation Center is hardly unique.
Nationwide, more than 70% of members are still avoiding the gym, and more than a third of those in the U.S. say they don’t intend to return, even after being vaccinated, according to a study done by athletic shoe website RunRepeat.com.
About half of those people say they will return once they are vaccinated, and another quarter are waiting for friends and family to also get the vaccine.
“A lot of the industry thought we were going to return to the way things were,” said Nick Rizzo, RunRepeat’s fitness research director. “That’s just not the case.”
Maher took a similar poll of his members and found a similar sentiment: The majority said they won’t be back until masks, social distancing and COVID-19 are memories.
“This is going to be till next year,” Maher said. “If ever.”
At Pinnacle Health and Fitness, owner Mike McMahon rearranged equipment to create more space between members. He implemented new cleaning regimens. He invested in an air purification system.
But McMahon said the majority of his members have yet to return.
“We’ve managed to keep our doors open,” McMahon said. “Now it’s, ‘How do we open in a fashion to make people comfortable coming back?’”
Hard-hit industry
The pandemic has hit the fitness industry harder than almost any other, said Melissa Rodriguez, senior research manager for the International Health Racquet and Sportsclub Association, or IHRSA.
Health clubs were among the first businesses forced to close and the last allowed to reopen by state and local mandates, and owners missed out on some of the government relief programs.
The numbers are brutal: Overall revenue dropped by more than half in 2020. As of December, 17% of clubs — more than 6,000 businesses — had closed permanently, and eight major fitness companies filed for bankruptcy. More than 1 million employees lost their jobs.
Now fewer than half of small gyms and fitness studios expect to survive 2021 without federal support.
Location matters
Attendance depends a lot on location, said Ray O’Connor, CEO of the Wisconsin Athletic Club, the largest private health club in Wisconsin. Urban clubs have had the hardest time luring members back, O’Connor said. Suburban gyms are doing better, while outstate clubs may have 80% or more members.
While Rodriguez says the industry desperately needs help, she also sees hope in some of the trends.
“I think our data is showing that members miss their clubs,” she said. “We’re always kind of delusionally optimistic. We’ll survive, but it really would be good to have some help.”
McMahon said he’s seen a change as more people get vaccinated.
“The older demographic … is starting to come back,” he said. “Because they’re getting the shots. They obviously feel comfortable in the gym.”
Filled schedules
Rodriguez said vaccinations are a major factor in getting people back into gyms, but so too are the routines that were disrupted by social distancing.
“It’s tough for parents to get back to the gym,” she said. “When schooling, day care and jobs get less remote — even if it’s a hybrid. Those are the three key things.”
McMahon said the coming months will be a learning experience as gym owners adapt to customer expectations, but he said he prefers this challenge to what he went through last spring.
While a core group of die-hards are happy to be back in the gym, the numbers show more folks are working out at home or doing outdoor activities.
Rizzo, a former competitive powerlifter, said this is the first time in more than a decade he doesn’t have a gym membership. Like many, he used the money he was spending on membership dues to buy equipment he can use at home.
“I think people are going to be exercising more,” Rizzo said. “It’s a question of where.”