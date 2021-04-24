As pandemic recedes, health clubs struggle with member comfort

When state and local public health orders forced businesses to close in March 2020, Dustin Maher quickly transformed his West Side Madison gym into a video studio, streaming guided workouts that his members could do from the safety of their basements and garages.

After restrictions began to loosen in May, Maher reopened the gym to small groups of masked members. He offered outdoor classes in the building’s parking lot and at Elver Park.

But nearly one year later, Maher said he’s lost about half his members, and fewer than 10% of his clients have come back to the gym.

“If we didn’t have online (classes), they would have quit,” Maher said.

Maher’s experience with the Transformation Center is hardly unique.

Nationwide, more than 70% of members are still avoiding the gym, and more than a third of those in the U.S. say they don’t intend to return, even after being vaccinated, according to a study done by athletic shoe website RunRepeat.com.

About half of those people say they will return once they are vaccinated, and another quarter are waiting for friends and family to also get the vaccine.