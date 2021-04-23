As pandemic drives outdoor recreation, Glide Disc Golf sees scores of newcomers to sport

The store required face masks even before Evers issued a state mandate, said Batka, whose wife is a nurse, and free disposable masks are given to customers without one.

This year continues to look promising. First-quarter sales are up compared to the same time period last year, which was largely pre-pandemic, Batka said.

The surprising growth of 2020 was a team effort, he said. It allowed Batka to provide his two employees with 18% raises, give year-end bonuses and stay committed to an initiative where businesses donate at least 1% of sales to environmental nonprofits, which represents approximately 4% of the store’s profits.

“I would certainly have preferred to have a normal year with my kids in school and have had a year that was more similar to 2019,” he said. “But I guess if there was a silver lining to 2020, it did lead to a relatively good year for us.”

Specialty shop

Nestled in an obscure strip mall off Milwaukee Street just east of Stoughton Road, Glide is the only sporting goods store in Madison dedicated solely to disc golf.