As meat processing slows, Wisconsin grocery stores battle hoarding tendencies amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thousands of cattle, hogs and chickens are slaughtered to be processed each day, and even a few days offline or a few weeks at reduced capacity at the processing plants leads to a glut of animals. Sindelar said some farmers are resorting to euthanizing animals without having a processor.

“What bothers me even more is if you think about all the starvation, all the need, all the hunger, and we are essentially wasting,” Sindelar said. “We are missing an opportunity because we are not able to connect the people who could really use it with meat from animals which has nowhere to be processed.”

Farmers are changing their breeding plans, but Sindelar said that is a difficult calculation to make because farmers have to predict how many animals they will need months from now.

Smaller plants are trying to safely boost processing, but when they are only able to handle a few more a day, Sindelar said those efforts are just a drop in the bucket compared to the mass production at the larger plants.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

