As meat processing slows, Wisconsin grocery stores battle hoarding tendencies amid COVID-19 pandemic

Meat processing plants are making changes to protect employees’ health amid the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to a bottleneck in the meat supply chain that has consumers fearful of a shortage.
Grocery stores in Madison and across the country are limiting meat purchases to prevent hoarding, which experts say could exacerbate any shortage caused by a slowdown at meat processing plants. Store owners hope to prevent a situation akin to the runs on toilet paper just as the pandemic began.
UW-Extension meat specialist Jeff Sindelar said that while there are fewer packages of meat available at stores, this isn’t a “no food on the shelf” situation. He encouraged consumers to avoid the impulse to stock up on supplies.
“When that happens, they’re putting more unintentional pressure on the system,” he said.
Fears of a meat shortage began when large-scale processing plants shuttered to slow the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.
Close to 300 employees of the JBS Packerland plant in the Green Bay area contracted the illness in recent weeks. Brown County’s JBS closed April 26, but President Donald Trump ordered beef, poultry and pork facilities to reopen last week. Many of those plants, including JBS, are now operating at reduced capacity to adhere to social distancing practices.
Limiting purchases
National grocery chains such as Kroger, Hy-Vee and Costco have responded by limiting the amount of meat shoppers can buy in any one trip.
At Metcalfe’s Markets, shoppers can buy four packages of any kind of meat, co-owner Tim Metcalfe said. Woodman’s shoppers can buy two packs of each kind of meat per day, president Clint Woodman said.
Both Woodman and Metcalfe said the limits are in place because hoarding would lead to a shortage, not necessarily because of a shortage coming from suppliers.
Woodman also said that while prices on meat are high right now, they will likely go down as meat processors go back online, even at reduced capacity.
“(Suppliers) say this will be the worst week,” Woodman said Friday.
Customers at The Conscious Carnivore, a whole-animal butcher and retailer, have also increased their demands per purchase, business manager Bartlett Durand said, even though the store isn’t affected by the bottleneck at the major processing plants. Smaller processing companies, like The Conscious Carnivore uses, don’t have the same close-quarters working conditions as those at the larger plants that require a reconfiguration for worker safety.
Durand said one customer asked for 20 whole chickens, but the store declined to fill the full order.
“We will put limits, not because we’re running out of supply, but it’s more that we have a lot of customers we want to take care of,” Durand said.
A spokesman for Wisconsin-based Culver’s restaurants, which has hundreds of corporate and franchise restaurants, said that shortages are a concern, but the company is working with suppliers to source enough beef and continue serving a full menu.
Employee safety
The JSB Packerland began reopening early last week with reduced staff, head of corporate affairs Cameron Bruett said. Several health measures are taking place, including testing for all employees before they return, promoting physical distancing with staggered shifts and breaks, increased sanitation efforts, requiring the use of face masks provided by the company and relaxing attendance policies so workers don’t come in sick, he said.
“We expect operations to normalize over time as absenteeism rates decline in response to the preventative measures in place at the facility and as team members clear any necessary quarantine protocols,” Bruett said in a statement.
Sindelar, of UW-Extension, said he can understand both sides of the argument over reopening meat processing facilities. On one side, he said, keeping employees from work would prevent the spread of the virus, but the federal government’s order to reopen meat plants helps those businesses gain access to federal support.
“I think they would have been shut down longer, and I think they would have had a harder time rebounding and starting back up again” without the order, Sindelar said.
Front-end problems
The backup at the processing plants isn’t just affecting consumers down the supply chain, Sindelar said. Farmers are also being hurt.
Past president of the Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association Eric Johnson, who co-owns Johnson Valley Shorthorn cattle farm outside the village of Dane, said the farmers — who don’t get paid until a processor takes in their animals — could also be hurt by the lower prices processors are willing to pay.
“A concern is that beef prices on the farm were depressed before the coronavirus and this just magnifies it,” Johnson said.
Attorneys General from 11 states, not including Wisconsin, sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr asking the Department of Justice to investigate antitrust concerns that major meat packing companies are setting anti-competitive prices that are hurting farmers.
Trump said Wednesday that he would ask the Department of Justice to investigate.
Thousands of cattle, hogs and chickens are slaughtered to be processed each day, and even a few days offline or a few weeks at reduced capacity at the processing plants leads to a glut of animals. Sindelar said some farmers are resorting to euthanizing animals without having a processor.
“What bothers me even more is if you think about all the starvation, all the need, all the hunger, and we are essentially wasting,” Sindelar said. “We are missing an opportunity because we are not able to connect the people who could really use it with meat from animals which has nowhere to be processed.”
Farmers are changing their breeding plans, but Sindelar said that is a difficult calculation to make because farmers have to predict how many animals they will need months from now.
Smaller plants are trying to safely boost processing, but when they are only able to handle a few more a day, Sindelar said those efforts are just a drop in the bucket compared to the mass production at the larger plants.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
