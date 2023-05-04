A store that recently opened in Madison’s bustling Monroe Street shopping district is the physical manifestation of a 15-year dream shared between mother and daughter.
Artsy Fartsy is co-owned by retired Madison educator of just over two decades Jeanette Burda, of Madison, and artist Alisson Burda, of Madison, whose full-time job for the last 17 years as a social worker. Jeanette’s eldest daughter Jessica helps the shop with its information technology needs, Jeanette said.
The store, located at 1717 Monroe St., sells light-hearted and eccentric gifts and art meant to evoke a sense of joy and calm, Jeanette said, adding that the Burda family itself thinks laughter is the best medicine in the hardest of times.
“One evening, a Friday evening, it was about 10 minutes before closing time,” Jeanette said. It was winter. It was dark outside. This woman came in. Didn’t look too happy, and asked if we were going to be open a little bit later, and we said ‘Of course. Come in. Enjoy yourself.
“She started wandering around and you could hear her starting to laugh. She could come up and talk to us and say ‘This is great. Do you mind if I stay a little longer?’ and we said ‘No. You can stay as long as you want.’ Both Alisson and I were here and we just let her shop. She stayed for an hour and a half. By the time she left, she looked at both of us and said it was like going to therapy.”
Artsy Fartsy also offers art classes – an upcoming event is a “Paint, Pour & Sip” course on May 10 in which participants after paying $35 can pour colorful paint concoctions into two glasses and one carafe to create marble-like designs.
Refreshments will be offered and all participants will receive a 10% store discount, according to an event poster.
And Artsy Fartsy, along with its Monroe Street neighbors, stays open later on the first Friday of each month as part of Monroe Street Merchants Association affair to highlight the booming corridor.
The store’s exterior is a vibrant teal, with an equally bright and colorful 750 square foot interior.
Adorning the walls are some of Alisson’s whimsical paintings – one piece is a collage of orange and pink hearts and other curvy shapes against a teal backdrop. Alisson’s pieces that she originally started selling years ago at art fairs and even the Dane County Farmers’ Market can retail for up to $400.
The shop also sells greeting cards, some designs for which have been created by Alisson, earrings, art prints, jewelry, succulent plants, hand-crafted candles, wooden toys, coffee mugs, neon signs, and even pottery lamps from Portugal, among other knick-knacks. The cheapest item is a dollar.
Everywhere you look, the word “Love” can be found written on a gift or embroidered on a piece of merchandise somewhere. Alisson said it's how Artsy Fartsy lets the public know that customers from all walks of life are welcome there.
Jeanette said Artsy Fartsy obtains its inventory, besides Alisson, from local artists that she’s known for a few years as well as international ones. Other items come from wholesalers and even some customers wanting to sell their wares.
“We are very happy,” Jeanette said of how business has been on Monroe Street, adding that Artsy Fartsy is in an ideal location with good visibility, and that future plans for the store include expanding the shop’s online presence.
“I’m blessed to have a close relationship with my mom,” Alisson said. “She’s my best friend. We laugh a lot.”
‘There are no mistakes in art’
Alisson, Artsy Fartsy co-owner, said she first got into art just under 20 years ago.
The Burda family lived in Door County for a time, Alisson said, where she observed and became inspired by the works of trained artists who display their works at the many shops and businesses in the popular Wisconsin destination.
Meanwhile, Alisson never took an art class while attending school. But that didn’t stop her from exploring different mediums, she said.
Now, Alisson not only paints but experiments with digital art, prints, other mixed media and even sewing garments. It’s an outlet that counters the daily stressors that come with the social worker occupation.
She said that her plan is to soon become a privately practicing social worker to allow more time to work at Artsy Fartsy. Alisson also wants Artsy Fartsy to eventually carry plus-size clothing.
“There are no mistakes in art,” she said, adding that art doesn’t always have to be deep. “My best art is created when I’m not focused on making things look perfect. I love color.”
