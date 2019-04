Downtown Sun Prairie will host the Artful Wine Walk from 5-9 p.m. on May 2.

The event, in the city's downtown, typically sells out and will include wine samples, appetizers, art work and live music at a number of downtown businesses.

The walk is presented by the Sun Prairie Downtown Business Improvement District and sponsored in part by the Bank of Sun Prairie and New Perspective Senior Living.

Tickets are $30 while designated driver tickets are $10.