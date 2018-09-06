Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals soared nearly 60 percent in early trading Thursday after the company presented early clinical data showing promising results for its drug to treat the chronic hepatitis B virus.
Arrowhead, based in California but with its research staff in Madison, said its RNA interference (RNAi) drug, ARO-HBV, showed substantial reduction in the virus after three monthly injections were given to eight patients who received a low dose version of the drug.
The initial results were disclosed Thursday at the World Gastroenterologists Summit in Auckland, New Zealand, and Arrowhead officials said they will present more complete data later this year. It is the company's third generation of an RNAi drug being developed as a potential cure for patients with chronic hepatitis B.
Arrowhead stock climbed as high as $22.39 in early trading Thursday, its highest level since 2014 and a 58.8 percent jump from its close Wednesday at $14.10 a share. The stock ended the day Thursday at $19.39, up $5.29, or 37.5 percent.
Analyst Y. Katherine Xu, of the William Blair investment firm, said the results are the best knockdown of the virus seen so far by an RNA interference drug. In a research note Thursday, Xu said side effects were minimal, but safety of the drug will be important to monitor as clinical trials continue, "given the historically poor track record of RNAi candidates on safety."
Arrowhead is working on several drugs based on RNA interference, including ARO-AAT to treat a certain type of liver disease, with other candidates in the pipeline targeting cardiovascular disease and cystic fibrosis. The company also has licensed two drug prospects to biotech giant Amgen, one of which recently triggered a $10 million milestone payment for reaching the start of clinical trials. AMG 890, Amgen's drug using Arrowhead technology, is designed to lower levels of a liver protein tied to cardiovascular disease.