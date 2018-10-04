Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals says it has reached a licensing and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals that will bring the company $250 million to start and ultimately, could be worth as much as $3.7 billion.
Arrowhead is based in Pasadena, California but about 90 of its 110 employees are in Madison, handling the company’s research and development.
The key to the agreement is Arrowhead’s drug ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B. Initial results, released in September, showed substantial reduction in the virus after three monthly injections were given to eight patients who received a low dose version of the drug.
Arrowhead CEO Christopher Anzalone said Janssen is “the ideal partner to potentially accelerate our goal of bringing a functional cure to patients with chronic HBV.”
Under terms of the deal, Janssen will get the worldwide exclusive license for ARO-HBV and an option to collaborate with Arrowhead on up to three new disease targets, all based on the company’s platform of RNA interference, which reduces production of proteins tied to specific diseases.
Arrowhead will get $175 million upfront from Janssen, which is a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, and a $75 million investment from Johnson & Johnson Innovation.
Further milestone payments could bring Arrowhead up to $3.5 billion more for the HBV treatment and the three additional drug prospects as well as potential royalties if all the drugs are successful, the company said.
The agreement is expected to be finalized before the end of the year, if regulators approve.
The HBV drug is one of several in the pipeline for Arrowhead. The company also has an agreement with Amgen to develop drugs, and received a $10 million milestone payment from Amgen in August to mark the start of clinical trials on AMG 890, an Amgen drug based on Arrowhead technology, to lower levels of a liver protein tied to cardiovascular disease.