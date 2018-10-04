Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAINFALL POSSIBLE FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY MORNING... .REPEATED ROUNDS OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY MORNING. THIS WILL BRING THE POTENTIAL FOR HEAVY RAINFALL AND FLASH FLOODING. AREAS AROUND AND SOUTHWEST OF MADISON WILL HAVE THE HIGHEST POTENTIAL FOR FLASH FLOODING, GIVEN RECENT HEAVY RAINFALL AND SATURATED SOIL. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN, COLUMBIA, DANE, GREEN, IOWA, LAFAYETTE, ROCK, AND SAUK. IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, DODGE AND JEFFERSON. * FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * HEAVY RAINFALL OF 1 TO 2 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY MORNING, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. * HEAVY RAINFALL ON TOP OF ALREADY SATURATED SOIL WILL BRING THE POTENTIAL FOR FLASH FLOODING IN THESE AREAS. THE AREAS MOST PRONE ARE MADISON AND SOUTHWEST OF THERE TOWARD DARLINGTON, WHERE RECENT HEAVY RAINFALL HAS CAUSED RIVER AND LAKE FLOODING PROBLEMS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&