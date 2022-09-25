Apple crop booming this fall in Wisconsin

It only took a few steps into the apple orchard at Sutter's Ridge Farm to understand the health of this year's crop.

Off Highway 92 between Mount Horeb and Mount Vernon, the trees are encircled with a towering fence to ward off the deer and separated into 56 rows that hold varieties such as Honey Crisp, Cameo, Courtland and Nova Spy.

Among the first varieties encountered Saturday by the growing number of guests, who pulled wagons and carried empty bags, was a row of Jonagold. Each piece of fruit was covered in droplets of freshly fallen mist, and many were the size of small grapefruit.

In short, the nearly 2,000 trees here are loaded with plump apples, thanks to cooperative weather.

"It's a record-breaking crop," said Matt Sutter, who established the first of his trees in 2004. "Right when they were sizing up (in August) we got this perfect rain."

Orchards like Sutter's and others around Wisconsin are prime destinations each fall and have expanded into corn mazes, activity areas with games, gift shops, hay rides, petting zoos and pumpkin patches — all of which have contributed to the state's more than $104 billion agricultural economy.

Unlike cranberry production in Wisconsin, which accounts for about 60% of the crop nationally, apples are a relatively small player, although critical to many individual businesses, whether they be near Richland Center, on the Ridge near Gays Mills or at the Elegant Farmer near Mukwonago, known for its apple pies baked in a paper bag.

Nationally, according to the U.S. Apple Association, production this fall will be more than 10.7 billion pounds or 255 million bushels, a 2.7% increase compared to 2021 production. The increase comes despite what is expected to be an 11% drop in apple production in the state of Washington, which accounts for about 60% of the production from the country's top seven apple producing states, none of which is Wisconsin.

In Bayfield County, where orchards take advantage of a microclimate created by the land's relationship with Lake Superior, prime harvest time has yet to arrive, said Laura Gervasi, a manager at Bayfield Apple Company, just north of its namesake city and home to more than 30 varieties of apples on 40 acres.

"They're doing great, and we'll be at peak in another two weeks, just in time for apple fest," Gervasi said Saturday by phone. "We had a cold spring, so they're a little bit slower (to ripen) this year."

At the other end of the state, it's already a bumper crop for Henry Morren, who for the past 23 years has owned and operated Morren Orchard & Nursery near Orfordville, about 16 miles west of Janesville.

On Saturday, Morren was set up at the Dane County Farmers' Market at the corner of West Washington Avenue and Carrol Street. Despite the cool, damp conditions, his stand was bustling with customers, some who sipped $2 cups of fresh apple cider while others chose 3-pound bags of apples for $8 each with names like Mother, Liberty, Brown and King of Tompkins County, an apple thought to have originated in New York.

By gradually planting smaller and shorter trees that can be planted closer together, Morren has been able to increase his tree count from about 200 trees per acre to 1,000 trees per acre. The smaller trees, supported by trellises, make for easier pruning, picking and spraying.

"You're much more efficient," said Morren, who has a 10-acre orchard.

His apples largely avoided major hail storms, while robust pollination required more thinning than usual. He expects to harvest about 3,000 boxes of apples this season.

"For me, it's one of the better years," Morren said. "It's a pretty nice crop. Much better than last year."

On the other side of Capitol Square was Rob Ten Eyck, a fifth-generation owner of his family orchard that was established in 1839 near Brodhead. Ten Eyck, who has been coming to the market every Saturday since the late 1970s, has about 20 acres of orchard, which is down from the 50 acres his company used to farm. Most of his apples are sold at the orchard to customers who drive north from Illinois.

Ten Eyck's 2021 crop was impacted by cold temperatures that killed some buds during the 2020-21 winter and a spring frost. This season's crop comes after near-perfect conditions that featured the right amount of rain, stable temperatures, only a small amount of frost damage and no hail.

"This is a very risky business. Ten seconds of hail can ruin us for the year," Ten Eyck said. "Our crop, it could be 50% bigger than last year."