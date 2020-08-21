Anti-mask Helbachs Coffee loses its Middleton lease, set to close at end of August

Helbachs Coffee Roasters and Kitchen has lost its lease in Middleton and will be closing on Aug. 31, the shop announced in an Instagram post Thursday.

The closure comes on the heels of “enforcement action, negative public statements and continued vindictive and hostile behavior” toward the shop from Public Health Madison and Dane County, the post said.

Public Health Madison and Dane County issued the coffee shop three citations for violating the county’s public health order, including not complying with the requirement to wear face coverings indoors. The shop sued city, county and local officials earlier this month over the requirement after calling itself a “mask-free zone.”

Before filing the lawsuit, Helbachs was also at risk of losing its food and drink license.