Another plan for Telemark Lodge in northwestern Wisconsin

Another plan has emerged for a long-shuttered and beleaguered resort in northwestern Wisconsin.

Telemark Lodge in Cable has been closed since 2013 but the potential new developers say they have a plan for a $41 million project that would demolish the existing resort building, construct a 250-room lodge and restore and reopen the downhill ski slopes and a chalet. However, the new development team, calling itself Telemark Redevelopment, cannot say when construction would begin and has not yet started negotiating the purchase of the 250 acres needed for the project.

That's because the American Birkebiener Ski Foundation has an option to purchase the 750 acres in Bayfield County that include the lodge and ski hill. Ben Popp, executive director of the Hayward-Based cross country skiing organization, said his foundation has no interest in running a hotel, restaurants or the downhill skill area but is creating a master plan for the property, which serves as the starting point of the American Birkebeiner cross country ski race each February.

James Bolen, owner of nearby Lake Owen Resort and the former director of the Cable Area Chamber of Commerce, is leading the efforts on the latest plan for the lodge and ski hill after a Florida company halted plans for a comprehensive project it had proposed.