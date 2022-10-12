Another Madison hotel could be converted to apartments

Madison could be losing another hotel but gaining much-needed workforce housing.

A California development company has proposed a plan to convert the 153 rooms of the Radisson Hotel, 517 Grand Canyon Dr. on the city's Far West Side, into 145 studio and eight one-bedroom apartments.

The project by Vivo Investment Group would retain and improve amenities like the swimming pool and fitness center, convert conference and event spaces into indoor bike parking and tenant storage and add kitchenettes to each room, low-flow fixtures to bathrooms and luxury vinyl flooring to each unit. If a zoning change to commercial corridor-transactional from commercial corridor is approved by the city, remodeling work would begin in February and be completed by June.

The proposal is in line with the city's recently adopted Odana Area Plan that calls for more housing, better organized retail, parks, open space and more biking and walking opportunities in a more than 1,000-acre area of land bounded by the Beltline, Whitney Way and Mineral Point Road.

"I'm excited about this conversion project. Its focus on reuse and being (targeted) towards providing affordability is exciting," said City Council President Keith Furman, 19th District, who represents the area. "The area is seeing new projects at a quicker pace than I expected, but is in line with the Odana Area Plan. This area is a great area for increased development and usage."

In August, Apex Real Estate Holdings and Walter Wayne Development submitted a plan with the city to demolish the former Market Square movie theater at 6604 Odana Road to build a $22 million, six-story project offering about 98 apartments, 2,500 square feet of commercial space and two levels of parking. Meanwhile, Northpointe Development and DreamLane Real Estate are proposing to tear down The White House Shoppes, 6706-14 Odana Road, to build a four-story project with 124 lower-cost apartments, about 5,000 square feet of commercial space and parking.

The Radisson project by Vivo, which has an option to purchase the property, is across the street from Market Square and a half-block east of The White House Shoppes. The plan also comes after HotelRed, at the corner of Monroe and Regent streets, was turned into 50 housing units by Steve Brown Apartments earlier this year and after a plan from a developer was approved by the city to convert the two-story, 197-room Madison Plaza, 3841 E. Washington Ave., into 155 to 190 lower-cost studio and one-bedroom apartments with amenities for residents.

"Vivo Investment Group is working throughout the country to solve the housing crisis through adaptive reuse while building socially and economically resilient communities," the company wrote in its letter of intent to the city. "To date they have converted over 3,255 units in 21 communities and 13 states. The converted units are priced (15% to 20%) below market rate making them affordable for a variety of residents."

Vivo was founded in 2013 by Dan Norville to purchase and upgrade hotel properties. But as those opportunities began to wane, the company began to shift its focus and in 2019 purchased a distressed hotel property in Ogden, Utah, and converted the building to apartments. When the pandemic hit in March 2020, the opportunities skyrocketed. Since December 2020, Vivo has purchased 20 hotel properties around the country, with each converted or in the process of being converted to housing.

The examples include a 140-room Day's Inn in Port Royal, South Carolina, a 72-room Quality Inn & Suites in New Braunfels, Texas, and a 90-unit Wingate by Wyndam in Bloomington, Indiana.

The Radisson conversion would be Vivo's first project in Wisconsin but the idea is to increase value of the property, now assessed at $5.9 million. The company's first project in Utah increased in value from $13 million to $22 million, Norville said in a video interview with Verivest, a real estate network.

"It shed the light on what we can do with this strategy," Norville said. "Covid became an actual opportunity in itself. Hotels were going to suffer and hotels were going to go through pain but we had the opportunity and the capital partners to acquire these hotels now at a pretty deep discount. The strategy worked pre-covid so now it's only acerbated and gotten better."

What is now the Radisson opened in the early 1980s as the Best Western Westowner and in the mid-1980s was converted to a Radisson. In 1988, a two-story, 8,500-square-foot addition that included 22 guest rooms was completed and three years later the hotel underwent an $850,000 facelift. In 2013, the hotel underwent a $2 million renovation that included upgrades to all of its rooms, the 8,100-square-foot conference center and lobby.

The restaurant and bar, it's most recent iteration called Twist, was once known as Basie's, which hosted live jazz. The hotel's event spaces over the years hosted gatherings that included weddings, science fiction conventions, fly fishing shows and on Tuesday evenings, the Madison Backgammon Club, which now meets at the Essen Haus.

The hotel is surrounded by retail, restaurants and service industry businesses and is just blocks from West Towne Mall, grocery stores and schools. But when the work by Vivo is completed, the 91,462-square-foot building would offer more amenities than most workforce housing projects. The indoor swimming pool will get new furniture, there will be an outdoor fire pit, grills, an area for lawn games and a small fenced-in dog park. The restaurant space would also remain and be leased to a private operator.

"You're getting these class A apartment amenities in what you wouldn't normally ever see in a class B or class C housing," Norville told Verivest. "This is a good strategy that we can replicate at scale. They can be converted easily and quickly into apartments."