Another day of cleanup after vandalism in Downtown Madison

A Black Business Showcase organized by Sabrina Madison that had been scheduled for this weekend downtown has been postponed. It’s unclear if a Hispanic Heritage Month event with the Latino Chamber of Commerce next month is still a go.

A $300,000 fund to help with revitalization and repairs has been launched by the BID and operated through the Madison Community Foundation but businesses also need people to shop and eat in the downtown, Kenney said.

She also has seen a shift from local leaders.

“The mayor has reached out to our small business owners and alders have come forward,” Kenney said. “There’s a lot of eagerness to have conversation, which I would say is different than from two or three weeks ago.”

UW-Madison junior Vanessa Whitenack was taking a break from moving the last of her things into a University Avenue apartment to celebrate her 20th birthday with her parents.

The Minneapolis native, who is Latina, said she supports the movement and joined Tuesday’s peaceful protest.

On Monday night, Whitenack said, she watched from her balcony as police with body armor and rifles appeared after a dumpster was set on fire, which she thought only escalated the tension.