Another chapter for historic Mineral Point Road farmhouse

There was a time when this spot along Mineral Point Road was home to a dairy barn, milk house, silos, pig pen and corn cribs.

This was before the Kentucky Fried Chicken was built next door, or the arrival of PDQ convenience stores, one across the street, the other just to the west. Only now they are Kwik Trips.

Sunset Memory Gardens cemetery was established just up the road in 1957, West Towne Mall came along in 1970 and the now shuttered Shopko 11 years later. Over the past 40 years, the commercialization and development of former crop land and pasture on Madison’s Far West Side has only grown.

Somehow, amid the bastion of retail, restaurants, apartment buildings and traffic, the brick farmhouse has survived sans its outbuildings, cows and clotheslines used to dry freshly laundered overhauls and flannel shirts.

And now the house, believed to be at least 130 years old and most recently used for a Uno Pizzeria & Grill, is being readied for its next role.

The building, its awnings and more recent additions removed, will be placed in the coming weeks on a new foundation closer to the road and be converted to a community space with a kitchen and fitness center as part of a $15 million, 64-unit workforce apartment and town home development.

The project, a joint effort from Northpointe Development, DreamLane Real Estate Group and Lutheran Social Services, is scheduled for completion in summer 2023 and will provide a new chapter for the farmhouse on a side of the city with few historic buildings and a high demand for affordable housing.

“Our company, Northpointe Development, does a lot of adaptive reuse work and so we know that history is important,” said Sean O’Brien, a developer based in Fitchburg. “It’s a very unique project and we thought that we had the capabilities and the tools to pull off the project and add value to the neighborhood as opposed to knocking it over and building from scratch.”

Northpointe develops, owns and provides market-rate, affordable and senior housing in Wisconsin and beyond with many of its projects incorporating historic structures. They include converting former manufacturing space along the Fox River in Appleton into the Woolen Mills Loft Apartments and transforming a 1922 former high school building in Oconomowoc into 55 apartments.

The company also has converted land in Grand Chute that had been targeted for retail development into Nicolet Towne Homes and redeveloped land along the Fox River near downtown Oshkosh into a series of projects that total 180 workforce, market-rate and senior housing units. In Door County, Northpointe has created 24 units of affordable housing in Sister Bay.

Projects and partnerships

The project along Mineral Point Road in Madison sits on a rise just north of the sprawling High Point Commons Apartments complex and will feature the farmhouse fronting the taller buildings that will hold a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and town homes. The 1.2-acre site is near four bus stops, walking distance to Metcalfe’s Market, West Towne Mall, Jefferson Middle School and Memorial High School. It’s also just blocks from Point Cinemas, Target, Walgreens and a bevy of restaurants and other service-oriented businesses.

“This is just grand and glorious building and I think it’s a great reuse of that land and that building,” said Lane Manning, principal of DreamLane Real Estate and an emerging developer. “Providing affordable housing in that area is a pretty cool deal, in my opinion.”

Manning, 48, was born and raised in Michigan where he began dabbling in real estate. After graduating from Central Michigan University he moved to Wisconsin where he worked in marketing, business development, technology and communications. After moving from Milwaukee to Madison in 2014, Manning ultimately began selling real estate in 2017 but only in the past few years has he begun to work with Northpointe on development projects. His work as a member of the Fitchburg Plan Commission for three years helped fuel his interest and served as a tutorial on the ins and outs of development.

Manning, one of the few minority developers in the area, has eight projects under his belt over the past three years in partnership with Northpointe that include apartments in Verona, Fitchburg, McFarland, Sun Prairie and beyond. They primarily are focused on those who make between 30% and 80% of the county’s median income.

“It’s just a steep learning curve,” Manning said. “It’s definitely way more complex than a residential home purchase but I welcome the challenge. I’m learning, so it’s been a great way to start.”

As an example to that complexity, the Uno project has included work with a long list of agencies and organizations. They include Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, First Business Bank, City of Madison’s Affordable Housing Fund, Dane Workforce Housing Fund via the Madison Development Corp., United Way of Dane County, Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, Impact Seven and MadiSUN, the city’s initiative to expand solar energy for homes and businesses.

The project is also about as visible as they come and in a community that cherishes historic preservation.

Past and future

Originally in the town of Middleton, J.M. Sutherland purchased 160 acres in 1837 for $1.25 an acre, which was the same year that the state Capitol moved from Belmont to Madison and 11 years before Wisconsin would gain statehood. The property, 6.5 miles west of the developing city, had other owners over the years that included families with names like Goodwin, Rowley, Suneberg, Lubke, Schultz, Schwenn and Goth. It’s unclear what type of house was on the property in the mid- to late 1800s but it’s believed that the existing farmhouse was constructed in 1890 with additions in later years, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society.

The property was purchased in 1941 by Dr. William Ganser, who had a practice in the city’s Downtown but wanted to use the 14-room house as a future place to retire. The second floor was converted to an apartment while the main floor was occupied by Victor and Rose Mary Statz and his wife, and his brother Pat, according to a 1954 interview with Ganser in The Capital Times. The Statzes worked as sharecroppers, splitting the costs and profits with the Gansers from 1953 to 1971, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

With the land diminishing due to development, the farmhouse was converted in 1981 to Chez Michel, a fine dining restaurant on the main floor with the Cajun Café on the building’s second level. Uno Pizzeria, the building’s most recent tenant, opened in 1991 but closed in 2016 with its owner saying the land would be more valuable if it were further developed.

The apartment and townhouse project will likely preserve the farmhouse for decades because it is no longer part of the highly competitive and fluid Madison restaurant scene. The housing units are expected to fill quickly as developers race to keep up with Dane County’s growth, the most robust in the state, according to U.S. Census data.

“A lot of these projects are opening up almost full,” O’Brien said. “When you can rent a unit and not have someone walk through it that to me screams there’s a high demand for this type of development. But just in general there’s a shortage of housing in the Dane County area. I expect the demand for this to be extremely strong.”