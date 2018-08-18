Quarles & Brady LLP "The national law firm of Quarles & Brady LLP announced the addition of Jeffrey Phillips to the firm's Bankruptcy, Restructuring and Creditor's Rights Practice Group in the role as Senior Counsel in its Madison office. A significant portion of Phillips practice is dedicated to state and federal litigation, defending clients in actions under Wisconsin Consumer Act and the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, and litigating foreclosure matters for both mortgage lenders and homeowners.