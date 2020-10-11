BAILEY’S HARBOR — More than 100 years ago, a duck flew through the plate glass window of the lighthouse here and chipped and cracked the lens.

In March 1905, a letter was received from the U.S. Department of Commerce and Labor asking lighthouse keepers and assistant keepers not to drink on the job.

Haley’s Comet was spotted to the east in May 1910; a fishing boat in June 1912 ran out gas; and in July 1915 keeper Conrad Stram reported that the Martha S. out of Oconto had run into a rock bar about 300 feet southeast of the lighthouse and was pulled off by a motorboat.

The logs of a lighthouse keeper on Door County’s Cana Island Light Station offer handwritten glimpses into the past.

And if Stram were alive today and manning his post, he’d still have plenty to journal, even though the historic lighthouse was automated in 1944.

He could write about the multi-year $2.5 million upgrade to the facilities that are underway on the 8.7-acre island and the record-high water levels of Lake Michigan. The entries would almost certainly include mentions of a John Deere tractor pulling a hay wagon filled with tourists through three feet of water.

“If you see me stand up, I’m not getting ready to abandon ship,” Mark Smith, a volunteer who drives the tractor, tells his passengers before each trip. “I’m just trying to look out for rocks.”

Some lighthouses on the Door County Peninsula can only be accessed via boat and are on islands surrounding Washington Island. The Sturgeon Bay Ship Canal North Pierhead Light requires a walk on a concrete pier that can often times be pounded by waves while Eagle Bluff is within Peninsula State Park and easily accessible via car or bike. The old Bailey’s Harbor lighthouse, constructed in 1852 and removed from service in 1869, is referred to as the Bird Cage because of its steel structure that no longer holds a light.

But getting to Cana Island is a unique and bumpy experience and a must for those planning a trip to the Door County Peninsula in northeastern Wisconsin.

The high water over the past four years has left a narrow 200-yard causeway, between the mainland and the island, submerged. If the water is warm enough and the winds fairly calm, some choose to wade. Kayaks are a common mode, but most choose a less than two-minute ride in the wagon. Regardless of how you get there, you’ll still need to pay an admission to roam the property and take in the panoramic views from May through the end of October.

“All 11 lighthouses in Door County are treasures. They are such a huge part of our maritime history,” said Sam Perlman, deputy director and development manager for the Door County Maritime Museum in Sturgeon Bay. “Water defines us. Everyone who has ever come to Door County, from First Nations all the way through today’s visitors, come because of some relationship to the water.”

The museum, located along the Sturgeon Bay shipping canal, offers a rich orientation of the people, places, events and watercraft that have helped define the peninsula. The museum operates and manages Cana Island for Door County and owns and operates the Death’s Door Maritime Museum near Gills Rock, where the Door County Maritime Museum was first established before a second, year-round and more expansive museum opened in Sturgeon Bay in 1997.

The museum’s exhibits include displays on shipwrecks, salvage operations of sunken boats, a collection of model ships, exhibits on lighthouses, the wheelhouse of a 1907 steamship and tours of the John Purves, a restored 149-foot-long Great Lakes tugboat that was built in 1919 and that is now docked outside the museum. To commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, the museum opened in February an exhibit that runs through the end of the year that details the war ships built in Sturgeon Bay.

In addition, the museum’s exhibit space is about to double with the completion of a $9 million expansion project that includes a replica of a fully accessible lighthouse with three floors of exhibit space. Construction is scheduled to be finished in November with the first exhibits centered around science, technology, engineering, arts and math opening next spring, Perlman said.

“We really hope they will inspire young people to explore maritime careers. There lots of job opportunities within our community,” Perlman said. “It’s just going to be away to better and more eloquently share the maritime history and heritage of Door County.”

The first phase of the Cana Island project began in 2010 with the construction of a restroom building, repairs to the lighthouse tower and a new roof for the keeper’s quarters. The restoration to a small barn, stone oil house and the historic two-hole privy were completed in 2017 with the welcome and interpretive center opening in June of this year. The final phase of the project will begin in 2021 with the period restoration of the keeper’s house, a project that could be completed by spring 2022 and include tours of the tower which is now closed to the public.

On a trip to the island last weekend, the house was open for self-guided tours, but its wallpaper was tattered, plaster needed repair and furnishings were sparse in the two-level house built with Cream City brick out of Milwaukee. The house and the tower were both constructed in 1869 and the tower lit in 1870. The original Fresnel lens is still used to this day.

“It’s still a working light,” said Matt Paulson, assistant manager of the property for the past three years. “It comes on every evening. That’s the nice thing about it, you can come out here and see the real history that’s still going on out here.”

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.