Amid scramble for federal funds, small businesses turn to local loans, grants to survive

More resources

As of Friday, the Small Business Administration had another $310 million in the Payroll Protection Program, which is distributed through local banks, and $60 million in direct emergency disaster loans.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. has allocated $5 million to support locally owned businesses through community development financial institutions, including banks and economic development organizations.

The Verona City Council is expected to vote Monday on a proposal to offer up to $200,000 to help local businesses weather the crisis. The proposal calls for grants of $1,000 to $5,000, depending on the number of applications.

With $350,000 remaining, Dane County's small-business pandemic support program offers grants of $1,000 to $15,000.

Kiva is offering crowdfunded, no-interest loans of up to $15,000 during the pandemic.

The Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp. is offering lines of credit and loans of up to $15,000.

Capital Newspapers is offering small-business marketing assistance to locally owned and operated businesses, matching advertising buys in April, May and June with up to $15,000 in additional ad space.

Additional resources are available from the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce at madisonbiz.com/smallbusiness/