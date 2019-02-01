Middleton-based American Girl is closing two of its retail stores -- at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, and at Natick Mall in suburban Boston.
The two stores, both of which have been open for 10 years, will close March 20. Their leases are expiring, the company said, but no alternative sites are being sought.
Wade Opland, vice president of retail for American Girl, said the closures are "a necessary step to improve the overall health of our business and reinvest in key areas of growth."
American Girl's parent company, California toy giant Mattel, has reported that American Girl's 2018 third-quarter sales were down 32 percent from the same period a year earlier. For the first nine months, American Girl had $176.9 million in sales, a 28 percent drop from the $246.9 million in sales the Middleton doll, book and accessory company reported through Sept. 30, 2017.
American Girl has 17 other retail stores around the U.S. No other closings are planned at this time, said spokeswoman Julie Parks.
Last July, American Girl eliminated 22 jobs at its Middleton headquarters, one month after shuttering its warehouse in Wilmot, ending 56 positions.