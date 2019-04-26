Sales have continued to fall for Middleton-based American Girl in 2019.

For the three months that ended March 31, $45.6 million worth of American Girl dolls, books and accessories were sold, a 32% decline from the 2018 first-quarter sales of $67.5 million, parent company Mattel said.

The results follow a 28% drop in American Girl products purchased in 2018 -- $342.4 million, down from $473.3 million in 2017.

Even so, Mattel CEO and chairman Ynon Kreiz was upbeat about prospects for American Girl, in a conference call with financial analysts Thursday.

"We are confident about the potential of the brand. This summer, some of the work on our plan will be revealed with a much broader merchandising and content strategy launching this fall," Kreiz said.

He said the plans include introducing new products and "the launch of additional experience in our New York and Chicago flagship stores and a completely new digital consumer engagement platform."

In March, American Girl closed its stores at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota and at Natick Mall in suburban Boston, leaving the company with 17 retail stores around the U.S.

But also earlier this year, Mattel said it is making a live-action feature film for American Girl, in partnership with MGM.

Overall, for the first quarter of 2019, Mattel sales fell 3% to $689.2 million, for a net loss of $183.7 million, or 53 cents a share. That is narrower than the company's loss of $311.3 million, or 90 cents, a year earlier.