American Girl plans to relocate Middleton corporate offices, consolidate warehouse operations

Middleton-based toy maker American Girl is later this year relocating its corporate offices to a new, yet unconfirmed, location in Dane County, the company said Friday.

American Girl also plans to consolidate warehouse operations at its DeForest Distribution Center, and across two other Mattel-owned facilities by June. California-based toy company Mattel has owned American Girl since 1998.

The move impacts 55 Middleton warehouse and operations employees, American Girl said in a statement Friday, adding that its current Dane County workforce includes 338 employees, and 735 regular full- and part-time workers across the U.S.

The toy maker is encouraging the staff members to apply for 40 new positions being added in DeForest, as well as open roles at Mattel distribution centers located in Jonestown, Pennsylvania, and San Bernardino, California.