 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Girl plans to relocate Middleton corporate offices, consolidate warehouse operations
0 Comments
alert top story

American Girl plans to relocate Middleton corporate offices, consolidate warehouse operations

  • 0
American Girl

American Girl later this year plans to relocate its corporate offices from Middleton to elsewhere in Dane County. Associate manager of corporate service communications, Sandi Panaretos discusses how she helps craft the voice of the company in 2019.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Middleton-based toy maker American Girl is later this year relocating its corporate offices to a new, yet unconfirmed, location in Dane County, the company said Friday. 

American Girl also plans to consolidate warehouse operations at its DeForest Distribution Center, and across two other Mattel-owned facilities by June. California-based toy company Mattel has owned American Girl since 1998.

The move impacts 55 Middleton warehouse and operations employees, American Girl said in a statement Friday, adding that its current Dane County workforce includes 338 employees, and 735 regular full- and part-time workers across the U.S. 

The toy maker is encouraging the staff members to apply for 40 new positions being added in DeForest, as well as open roles at Mattel distribution centers located in Jonestown, Pennsylvania, and San Bernardino, California.

Transition assistance is available to eligible employees not seeking to reapply, American Girl said. 

The relocation comes as American girl has shifted to a fully-remote contract center and a hybrid workplace for its workplace functions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also plans to "upgrade and align" its operating systems across Mattel's larger distribution network to "improve services and efficiencies."

This story will be updated. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Face your financial anxiety by reframing your relationship to money

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Those displaced by the La Palma volcano return to ash-covered homes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics