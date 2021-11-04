American Girl Dolls join the National Toy Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Madison original American Girl Dolls and the strategy board game Risk were inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame on Thursday in recognition of their influence on the toy industry. Sand, which the group called perhaps the most universal and oldest toy in the world, was also inducted.

All three were honored during a ceremony at the hall after winning over a panel of experts who voted for them from a group of 12 finalists.

Also in the running this year were four other competitive games: Battleship, The Settlers of Catan, Mahjong and billiards, as well as Cabbage Patch Kids, Masters of the Universe, Fisher-Price Corn Popper, the toy fire engine and the piñata.

Anyone can nominate a toy but to be considered, they must have withstood tests of time and memory, changed play or toy design and fostered learning, creativity or discovery.

Educator and local philanthropist Pleasant Rowland founded what is now American Girl in 1986 in Downtown Madison before moving the company to Middleton. She retired in 2000, two years after selling the company for $700 million to toy giant Mattel. In 2012, American Girl sales hit a record $567.5 million.