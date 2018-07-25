Mattel, parent company of Middleton-based American Girl, said Wednesday it is slashing more than 2,200 jobs worldwide — 22 percent of the El Segundo, California toy company’s total non-manufacturing workforce — after another quarter of declining sales.
Twenty-two American Girl employees in Middleton “across every level of the company” were among those who lost their jobs on Tuesday.
That represents 1 percent of American Girl’s total workforce and 4 percent of its Wisconsin staff, spokeswoman Julie Parks said.
Mattel’s worldwide net sales were $841 million for the second quarter of 2018, down 14 percent from the same quarter last year, the company said, with the shutdown of the Toys “R” Us stores as the main factor driving the decline. It is the fourth straight quarter of falling revenue for the toymaker, though sales of the Barbie and Hot Wheels brands rose.
American Girl’s net sales dropped 32 percent from the second quarter last year.
Even so, American Girl “continues to be a powerful force in the industry,” Parks said. “We have impressively high awareness in the industry” and ... “an incredibly loyal fan base which goes a long way to boost our brand,” she said.
Parks said American Girl’s Girl of the Year doll, Luciana, has been “one of the most well-received.” And she said “create your own,” the option that lets shoppers design a customized doll, is showing “positive momentum.”
American Girl has 19 retail stores that include features such as a café and a doll hair salon. An outlet store will open in Hershey, Pennsylvania in mid-August, offering overstock items, Parks said.
There are no plans to close any of the stores at this time, she said. “We see retail as being a real strong growth strategy for us,” Parks said. She said American Girl is always “exploring potential new retail opportunities.”
At the same time, though, she said the Middleton doll, book and accessories company is continuing an effort “to control costs and streamline operations.”
American Girl has 1,669 employees, including 564 in Wisconsin.
In addition to the Middleton headquarters, the company has a warehouse and distribution center in DeForest. In Wilmot, American Girl’s warehouse closed in June, ending 56 positions at that location; 93 jobs remain in the call center at Wilmot, which is slated to close in early 2019.
Mattel said in addition to the staff reductions, the company will sell its manufacturing plants in Mexico as part of a plan to save $650 million.
Mattel stock closed Wednesday at $16.29 a share, but fell nearly 9 percent in after-hours trading following release of the financial statement.