American Family Insurance has signed an agreement to buy Ameriprise Auto & Home, the property and casualty insurance business of De Pere-based Ameriprise Financial, for $1.05 billion in cash.

The acquisition is expected to become final in the second half of 2019, if regulators approve, and will create another subsidiary of American Family.

The Madison insurer said the arrangement will expand its geographic coverage area, spread the risk of storm damage claims, and give potential customers more avenues for buying insurance.

Ameriprise Auto & Home sells its policies primarily through wholesale retailer Costco, as well as through referrals from Ameriprise Financial advisers. Those relationships will continue, and current Ameriprise customers will keep their policies with no change in coverage or service.

“This is about serving more customers through channels they prefer, and strengthening our ability to protect them,” said Jack Salzwedel, American Family chairman and CEO.

Sales of the products will stay separate, American Family spokesman Ken Muth said.

“There are no plans to sell American Family-brand products through Costco and American Family agents will not be selling Ameriprise (insurance),” Muth said.

Ameriprise’s largest premium volume is in California — a state where American Family does little business now.

American Family, the nation’s 13th-largest property and casualty insurance group, reported $9 billion in equity, $27.5 billion in assets and $9.6 billion in premiums for 2018. The company, founded in 1927, has 12,000 employees — including 4,700 in Wisconsin, 4,360 of them in Madison — and sells American Family-brand policies through independent agents.

Ameriprise Auto & Home has sales in 43 states and District of Columbia through partners, and has 1,800 employees, including about 1,350 in Wisconsin. In 2018, Ameriprise Auto & Home had $789 million in surplus, $1.8 billion in assets and $1.1 billion of annual premiums.

The two Wisconsin companies have similar cultures, values and customer focus, Salzwedel said. “We know each other very well, with a fair number of employees who have worked at both companies,” he said.

All of the Ameriprise division’s employees will keep their jobs.

Ameriprise Financial, with roots dating back more than 120 years, said it decided to pursue a sale to focus more on its core growth areas of wealth and asset management. The company will continue to sell life and disability insurance and annuities through its subsidiary, RiverSource Life Insurance.

For American Family, this is the latest and the largest in a series of acquisitions and expansions since 2012. They include the additions of Permanent General Companies (The General), Lumbermens Casualty Insurance, Homesite Group and Main Street America.