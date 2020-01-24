American Family raises minimum wage for all employees to $20 per hour

Madison-based American Family Insurance raised its minimum wage for employees nationwide to $20 per hour, bumping up the pay for close to 1,700 workers.
The $20-per-hour wage — previously $15 — will apply to workers in various roles, such as customer service, claims and in administration.
The raise also applies to companies in the American Family group, including The General, Main Street American, Homesite Group and others.
“As an organization committed to exceptional customer service, it is essential we invest in our employees who provide that service,” said Gerry Benusa, enterprise chief people officer, in a statement. “Offering competitive wages not only helps ensure we attract and retain customer-focused employees, it also allows them to invest in their careers, dreams and communities.”
The increase is effective retroactively to the first of the year.
This report will be updated.
