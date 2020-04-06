American Family Insurance to send $50 auto premium refund, claims drop amid COVID-19

American Family Insurance customers will receive a $50 check for each vehicle they have covered as the number of insurance claims dropped in the weeks since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic.

The Madison-based company will return a total of about $200 million to its policy holders, the company announced Monday.

“American Family Insurance is doing this out of responsibility to our customers," chief operating officer Telisa Yancy said in a statement. "They are driving less and experiencing fewer claims. Because of these results, they deserve premium relief."

American Family's auto claims decreased about 20% to 40% each week since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic March 11, spokeswoman Erin Johansen said.

The company said it expects to distribute all 2.3 million checks to its customers by early June.

American Family is also offering payment deferral and payment plans to customers and has suspended late fees, underwriting and non-renewal cancellations.

