American Family Insurance to put $2.5M into south Madison project that promotes Black culture

American Family Insurance, along with the company's Dreams Foundation, plans to invest $2.5 million into a development on Madison's South Side that aims to promote Black culture, wellness and innovation.
The $38 million Center for Black Excellence and Culture is slated to be a three-story, 65,000-square-foot building that is set to include studios, offices, coworking areas, two performance spaces and “Club Afrique,” which is a professional lounge.
The Center is expected to take up six acres at 655 W. Badger Road near the Beltline, just west of the Fountain of Life Covenant Church and the nearby Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development.
“American Family is proud to join Dr. Gee and many partners in the creation of The Center to honor, learn from and celebrate the Black community and its achievements, rich history and culture,” said Bill Westrate, American Family chief executive officer in a statement Thursday. “This is an important project for our community and our state, and we’re excited to be part of bringing it to life.”
The mutual insurance company's Center investment is part of its multi-year Free to Dream initiative, unveiled in February 2021, which pledges to put $105 million into efforts that close equity gaps and affect social change.
Free to Dream focuses on five issues, which include economic empowerment, education and health, climate resilience, justice reform and workforce diversity.
“With this inspiring gift, American Family Insurance is investing in a historic Black-led, Black-designed cultural and innovation strategy that will empower our community to thrive like never before,” said Center founder Alex Gee, who is also the CEO of Nehemiah and pastor at Fountain church, in a statement Thursday. “Madison's Black community understands the far-reaching benefits of space like The Center to affirm, inspire and advance our collective Black excellence.