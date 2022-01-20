American Family Insurance to put $2.5M into south Madison project that promotes Black culture

“American Family is proud to join Dr. Gee and many partners in the creation of The Center to honor, learn from and celebrate the Black community and its achievements, rich history and culture,” said Bill Westrate, American Family chief executive officer in a statement Thursday. “This is an important project for our community and our state, and we’re excited to be part of bringing it to life.”

The mutual insurance company's Center investment is part of its multi-year Free to Dream initiative, unveiled in February 2021, which pledges to put $105 million into efforts that close equity gaps and affect social change.

Free to Dream focuses on five issues, which include economic empowerment, education and health, climate resilience, justice reform and workforce diversity.