American Family Insurance giving 10% credits on auto policies in pandemic relief effort

American Family Insurance is doubling its efforts to provide premium relief to customers during the COVID-19 pandemic through 10% credits on personal auto policies.

The company expects the credits to account for $225 million in relief, adding to the $200 million return on premiums to personal policy holders in April, according to a statement from the Madison-based company.

“We received an outpouring of customer gratitude during our first round of premium relief," American Family chief operating officer Telisa Yancy said. "They told us they used the relief to buy groceries, address other important needs, and even give to charity. They inspired us to do more to immediately help them as reduced driving trends continue.”

Monthly insurance bills for coverage from July 1 to Dec. 31 of this year will be reduced by 10%, and customers who have paid in full for coverage extending into that period will receive checks reflecting the credit.

The April effort paid back $50 for each vehicle insured under a personal policy through American Family.

American Family said it received approval for the premium credit from regulators in Wisconsin and six other states and has filed the plans with the 11 other states where it operates.

