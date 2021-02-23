American Family Insurance commits $105 million to reducing equity gaps

American Family Insurance will funnel $105 million over five to organizations and businesses seeking solutions to equity gaps under its Free to Dream initiative.
The initiative, announced Tuesday, would support community nonprofits and projects with $53 million to the American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation and invest $52 million into startup companies through the American Family Insurance Institute for Corporate and Social Impact.
"This is an effort to really coordinate a lot of things that we've done and have been doing and the things that we want to do, and then kind of put it on steroids," CEO Jack Salzwedel said.
Funding will be based on five subjects: Economic empowerment, equity in education and health, climate resilience, criminal justice reform and workplace diversity, equity and inclusion.
Focusing on social impact and on diversity, equity and inclusion aren't just feel-good initiatives, Salzwedel said. Based on the past five years, during which American Family invested or donated $65 million to similar initiatives, the company has grown significantly.
"We want to be a corporate entity that makes money and runs a great business and has high customer satisfaction," Salzwedel said. "At the same time, we want to me an organization that has a social impact."
The injection of money into the institute comes less than three years after its opening. In that time, it has invest $15 million into 18 startups that are creating everything from a low-cost platform to communicate with incarcerated loved ones to an artificial intelligence-based system that could help communities identify risks of natural disasters to a digital mental health service for children and families.
The institute focuses investments on early-stage companies with the hope that they can positively affect communities and that they will provide a financial return on investment.
Money distributed through the foundation will provide fund grants to nonprofits as well as some school district, university and municipal initiatives.
The foundation, founded in 2016, provides grants primarily to nonprofits but has also given to school districts, universities and municipal initiatives. In 2020, the foundation gave grants to 230 organizations across the country that were focused on lifelong learning and basic needs.
"This work is at the core of our DNA,” said Bill Westrate, who will become CEO of the company next year. “For more than 90 years, American Family has invested in initiatives benefiting our society. Our role is to partner to create the foundation for health, equity and economic prosperity in our communities.”
A new era: Miller Park name change sinks in as American Family Field signage erected
How much for the sign? https://t.co/Cxc3y0cJJe— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 27, 2021
This is what I envision when I think about bringing the Miller Park sign home... pic.twitter.com/XoMElU6FOj— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 27, 2021
For those who say- "It will always be Miller Park to me."— Mike Heller (@HellerSports) January 27, 2021
Remember...Miller Park was a paid sponsorship name.
Lambeau Field is an unpaid name.
Camp Randall is an unpaid name.
The FieldHouse was an unpaid name.
I'm good with American Family Field#Brewers https://t.co/3Tx1ajaGcc
Somebody asked me how I felt about the Miller Park name change ... pic.twitter.com/6kuyHfgvno— Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) January 27, 2021
I was wondering way their plan was with all the stuff, like every cup holder has a Miller park sticker, I think it would be extremely tacky to just place a sticker over top of it, im building a bar for my garage this summer I’d like about 6 of those— Just Jeff (@Crew8235) January 27, 2021
It looks cool but I’m still calling it Miller Park— Kyle Hoffenbecker (@KHoffenbecker) January 27, 2021
So what happens to the Miller Park signage? It better not go to a dump. pic.twitter.com/xZXZ2K7hNT— Joe Zenzola (@RadioJoeSports) January 27, 2021
This is going to take some getting used to...🥲#AmericanFamilyField #MillerPark https://t.co/Q4eSuZa0SG pic.twitter.com/s7I4nN3a69— 97.3 The Game (@TheGameMKE) January 27, 2021
I had a visceral reaction to this.— Jennifer Griswold (@griswoldkmtv) January 27, 2021
I went to the first game at Miller Park (exhibition game not opening day). They played the Space Odyssey theme song to show how the roof opened/closed.
I've apparently hit the "change-is-hard" phase of life that requires me to share memories. https://t.co/n1PA1LnaH3
I get it, but Miller Park is so much more fun to say.— Tavi (@szn_baseball) January 27, 2021
Side note: eating at the Restaurant To Be Named Later has been added to my baseball bucket list. https://t.co/fPCOIDYvjl
Ahh nice to see the "it'll always be Miller Park to me" crowd is out in full force today... Fun— Jake Schwall (@jake_schwall) January 27, 2021
I slept in a Walmart parking lot for Milwaukee warped tour near Miller Park and being able to see it in the morning was something I’ll remember forever. https://t.co/y9FE8nD4kh— Adrián C (@JackieLegs13) January 27, 2021
I like it. It doesn't top Miller Park, but I understand why the change was made & I'm on board with it. #RollWithTheNew— Jeff Hinnendael (@J_Hinnendael) January 27, 2021
Miller Park made so much sense for the Brewers. This feels like a theme park more than a ballpark https://t.co/4q3CaIQHIn— MiLB Tonight (@MilbTonight) January 27, 2021