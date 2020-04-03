American Family Insurance and foundations to provide $6.8 million in COVID-19 relief

American Family Insurance hopes to support COVID-19 pandemic relief with $6.8 million, including $50,000 for a Dane County-based relief effort.
The funding -- raised in conjunction with the business' group companies, the American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation and the Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation -- will go to relief efforts in cities around the country, including Boston, Denver, Minneapolis and St. Louis.
“The pandemic has left many struggling to meet basic needs while at the same time adapting to a new and unsettling normal,” said community investment manager Maggie Pascaly. “We want to help meet short-term needs of individuals, families and communities, while also addressing longer-term effects.”
Locally, the Madison-based company will donate $50,000 to the United Way of Dane County support fund. That fund will support organizations addressing emergency needs in the community, such as housing and meals disrupted by the epidemic.
The money comes primarily from the two foundations as well as a 2-to-1 match of donations made by American Family employees and agency owners in their local communities, up to $500,000.
The funding will have no effect on insurance rates, according to a statement from the company.
American Family plans to disburse a majority of the funding this spring, spokeswoman Janet Masters said.
The Dreams Foundation's existing grant programs will also be allocated earlier than scheduled to help boost funding for nonprofits. Organizations awarded through the grant program and the Community of Dreamers program will receive a combined $3 million.
“Non-profits have had to cancel annual events and fundraisers they depend on to fund vital programs and services and keep their offices running,” said Pascaly. “By moving up distribution of funding, non-profits can get support faster that can help them get through this pandemic.”
