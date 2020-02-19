American Family cuts 200 IT jobs, offers workers retraining for higher-skilled positions

American Family Insurance said Wednesday it plans to contract out its information technology support services to a foreign firm, eliminating about 200 IT positions at the company.

The Madison-based insurance behemoth will have services such as the IT help hotline provided by Capgemini, a French consulting and outsourcing service with about half its workforce in India.

The current employees, almost all of whom work in the Madison area, are being offered the option to be retrained for different positions, such as computer engineering, spokeswoman Erin Johansen said.

“We are a growing enterprise that’s transforming how we use technology to serve our customers, agency owners and employees. Investing in our employees’ skills is part of this transformation and foundational for their growth and that of our company,” said Peter Settel, enterprise chief technology officer.

The employees will also be offered severance packages, should they choose to leave American Family, or they could apply for other positions within American Family or at Capgemini, Johansen said.

Employees will have about three weeks to choose whether they plan on being retrained or leaving, Johansen said, but the positions won't be cut for at least three months.