America's Best Flowers' last day of business will be Christmas Eve

A full-service garden center local to Cottage Grove and Edgerton is closing its doors, and the last day of business at both locations is Tuesday, Christmas Eve.
America’s Best Flowers has been part of the Cottage Grove community since Ed and Carol Knapton moved their business to the area in 1990, and the Edgerton location followed in 2012.
Conversations between the husband and wife to either sell or shut down the business started about three years ago, Carol Knapton said, and soon after Ed Knapton was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer.
Carol Knapton said she officially decided to close shop earlier this month, after her husband died Nov. 6 and potential buyers didn’t commit.
“I know it’s sudden,” Knapton, 72, said. “My husband and I doing it all these 40 plus years together, but he was the visionary. His vision for where we’re going next is gone.”
Charisma
Knapton said Ed, who was 70 when he died, took care of most of the work around the store while she worked more on the administrative side of things.
He had a background in horticulture from his time at UW-Madison and was a “good grower” himself, Marketing Director Michele Westphall said.
The decision to close the business did not come lightly, Westphall said, and she and the staff understand that “it’s a lot of things to put on one person.”
“There’s lots of qualified and awesome staff here, but Ed had the charisma,” Westphall said. “He was an encyclopedia.”
The store sells a variety of perennial and annual plants, flowers, trees and much more. Both locations do their growing onsite, though the smaller Edgerton store gets some of its growing started at the main Cottage Grove property.
The couple, who was just shy of their 50th wedding anniversary, started in the late 1970s as a pick-your-own fruit and vegetable operation and then began growing flowers in the late 1980s, Knapton said, with one greenhouse in Marshall. They bought the Cottage Grove property and started there with a couple of greenhouses only to grow to the 120,000-square-foot business they are known as today.
Customer relations
Gary and Denise Mullikin, of Lake Mills, have been frequenting the store in Cottage Grove since 2002. They walked around the store Wednesday morning for what was their last visit, Denise Mullikin said.
“I don’t know where I’m going to go now,” she said. “The quality of the plants and the people here, it’s irreplaceable.”
Gary Mullikin said although the operation will be missed, he understands it is “hard to go on without your spouse.”
Knapton said she will miss the relationships she has built with people over the years the most.
“We connected with so many customers,” she said. “They’re our friends.”
Knapton said she is trying to live in the present and also allow herself to fully process her husband’s death.
“I’m still grieving,” she said.
Both stores will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The Edgerton location will close at 2 p.m., and the Cottage Grove location will close at 3 p.m.
Knapton said she hopes they can sell a good amount of the merchandise by giving customers the chance to buy at sale prices.