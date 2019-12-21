America's Best Flowers' last day of business will be Christmas Eve

The decision to close the business did not come lightly, Westphall said, and she and the staff understand that “it’s a lot of things to put on one person.”

“There’s lots of qualified and awesome staff here, but Ed had the charisma,” Westphall said. “He was an encyclopedia.”

The store sells a variety of perennial and annual plants, flowers, trees and much more. Both locations do their growing onsite, though the smaller Edgerton store gets some of its growing started at the main Cottage Grove property.

The couple, who was just shy of their 50th wedding anniversary, started in the late 1970s as a pick-your-own fruit and vegetable operation and then began growing flowers in the late 1980s, Knapton said, with one greenhouse in Marshall. They bought the Cottage Grove property and started there with a couple of greenhouses only to grow to the 120,000-square-foot business they are known as today.

Customer relations

Gary and Denise Mullikin, of Lake Mills, have been frequenting the store in Cottage Grove since 2002. They walked around the store Wednesday morning for what was their last visit, Denise Mullikin said.