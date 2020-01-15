Amazon to bring 500 jobs to Beloit with $105 million fulfillment center

For the Amazon project, the 80 acres of land at 1255 Gatewway Blvd. were sold for $1 an acre but no other city subsidies were required, officials said. The cost of the project, which was previously not made public, was disclosed Wednesday by the city of Beloit which released the details of the project's building permit.

Amazon has been growing its infrastructure with large projects since 2015, when it opened in Kenosha a $250 million distribution and fulfillment center on 165 acres. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the project is comprised of two buildings totaling 1.5 million square feet. It also has reported that a proposed 2.6 million-square-foot Amazon distribution center on 75 acres in Oak Creek is a $200 million project that will receive up to $7.5 million in state tax credits if it creates 1,500 jobs.

In 2018, Amazon opened a 96,600-square-foot delivery center in a vacant warehouse in the village of Sussex, just north of Waukesha. In July, the company took over the remaining space in the 192,000-square-foot building that could grow the number of employees there to as many 275 people, said Kasey Fluet, the village's assistant development director.